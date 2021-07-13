Human Resource Intern wanted at City of North Canton

NORTH CANTON, OH — The City of North Canton is looking for Human Resource (HR) Intern.

The intern will be helping the City of North Canton Administration Department with daily business and Human Resources related responsibilities guaranteeing regulatory compliance with all local, state, and federal employment laws. They will be involved with various HR functions.

Responsibilities and duties of this position are, but not limited to:

- Assisting in the recruitment of seasonal workers

- Place job adverts and keep track of resumes and applications

- Assist in the interview process and schedule job interviews

- Run background and reference checks

- Review and update job descriptions

- Automate onboarding and offboarding of employees

- Investigate the various benefit vendors' alternatives

- Keep the employee policy manual up to date

- Create a policy process guide for supervisors

- Manage FMLA forms and create a tracking database

- Research/compare employee rules, procedures, and benefits offered by other municipalities

- Study, interpret and implement a variety of complicated policies and procedures autonomously

- Work as part of a team to obtain routine information, solve problems, and meet project goals and objectives

Candidates must be a junior or senior majoring in Business, Human Resources, Management, Political Science, or Public Administration. Fresh graduates are also welcome to apply. Having the ability to operate Microsoft Office Suite and research experience is a plus point.

This is an unpaid internship. Recruitment is open until the position is filled.

Interested applicants can apply by clicking the following link.

