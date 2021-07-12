Kent State University congratulates Hickey for earning Regional Recognition due to her research

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

KENT, OH — Jasmine Hickey, a graduating senior from Kent State University at Trumbull, received regional recognition for her Outstanding Paper and Creative Work award at the 2021 Mid-East Honors Association (MEHA) conference, which included over twenty colleges and universities representing Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Her poster and research entitled “Smoke & Mirrors: Are Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) Products Being Marketed to Influence Late Adolescents and Young Adults?” won the Outstanding Poster category as second place. She also placed second in the nursing category at Kent State's Undergraduate Symposium on Research, Scholarship and Creative Endeavors and won Kent State Trumbull's recent Student Showcase for Research, Scholarship and Creativity for the same poster.

Hickey, a 2017 graduate of Bristol High School and Trumbull Career & Technical Center, believes the research is necessary due to many students her age and younger are frequent users of vaping devices.

“Examining this as a nursing student, I wanted to provide education on health risks related to nicotine use and the negative impact that misleading product marketing can have on a patient’s health,” Hickey said. “Vape stores are everywhere, and I wanted to share my research to encourage young adults to know the risks.”

During the research, Hickey was mentored by Alice Colwell, associate lecturer, Kent State Trumbull’s Nursing Program.

“We encourage our students to perform research that’s relevant and topical," Cowell said. "Our nursing faculty is so proud of Jasmine (Hickey). She has been an exemplary student throughout her time on campus and this recognition is much deserved."

Dr. Mary Russell, associate professor of Biological Sciences and administrator of the Kent State Trumbull Honors Program and Student Showcase for Research, Scholarship & Creativity, encourages Kent State Trumbull's students to participate in research on an annual basis. However, the fact that Kent State Trumbull students achieved these levels during this last year of COVID makes it even more essential.

"Jasmine's award shows how our Trumbull students are taking great strides," Dr. Russell said. "Jasmine and all the students who submitted posters worked hard and overcame so many pandemic-related obstacles. We are so proud."

Hickey received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and is planning to start working at Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.