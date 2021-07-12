Kent State Grant The New Faculty Outstanding Research and Scholarship Award to Shana Klein and Metin Eren

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

KENT, OH – Kent State University gave recognition to its junior faculty member through the 2021 New Faculty Outstanding Research and Scholarship Awards (ORSAs). The ORSAs are given to appreciate the hard work of those who have been faculty members in Kent State for less than 10 years. The awardee of this year's ORSAs are Shana Klein, Ph.D. In the School of Art and Metin Eren, Ph.D., in the Department of Anthropology.

Shana Klein, an assistant professor in the School of Art, believes that her efforts to understand social injustice through the lens of art history are what made her a key asset to Kent State. Her recent publication, titled “The Fruits of Empire” explores the politics and injustice towards food, mainly fruit, which is represented through post-civil war paintings.

“The expansion of the United States was primarily due to the hard work of its laborers, who were typically people of color and underrepresented communities,” Klein explained. Her works try to uncover the truth within the art and uphold justice to those who haven’t recognized in history.

All of the royalties received will be granted to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (ICW), a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the worker who harvests food supply.

The next awardee, Metin Eren is an associate professor in Anthropology who also is a founder of the archeological lab at Kent State in 2016. His works revolve around understanding human history while also teaching the students to better their technique and broaden their knowledge of hunting evolution.

Eren studies the evolution of hunting technology by focusing on the reconstruction of ancient weaponry. From the tools which exist three million years ago, he can recreate most of the historical technology produced.

“Analyzing the cultural and symbolic involvement of weaponry development can tell us more about the people who originally created them. We can go back to archeological records and draw conclusions about its usage.” Eren said.

Eren gives his acknowledgment to his colleagues for his successful findings and accomplishments.

“The fact that their colleagues chose them for these prestigious awards is not surprising given the national and international reputations these junior faculties have developed. We look forward to watching their continued success.” Doug Delahanty, Interim Vice President for Research and Sponsored Programs, said.

