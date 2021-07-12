The City of Akron Welcomes Steve Mylett as Chief of the police department

Pixabay

Akron, OH — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is excited to declare that Stephen L. Mylett has taken the position of Chief of the Akron Police Department. Mylett, a police executive with 32 years of expertise, will begin his service on August 9, 2021.

Steve Mylett grew up on Long Island, New York, and before his law enforcement career, served in the Air Force in 1989 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He eventually promoted as Assistant Chief of Police in 2011. He was later recruited as Chief of Police by the City of Southlake, Texas until 2015. He has served as the Chief of the Bellevue, Washington Police Department since 2015.

He studied at Midwestern State University, Texas where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences. He also has a Masters's Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.

Mylett, along with his wife JoAnn, is in the midst of relocating to the City of Akron. The couple, that has been married for 30 years, is blessed with four children and two grandchildren.

With the support of consultant Ralph Andersen and Associates, Mylett was recruited after a nationwide search. Through an internal interview procedure, he was selected as one of four finalists for the position. Mylett will lead a department of 447 officers, which include 3 subdivisions, and maintain an annual budget of around $70 million In his new position.

“I am honored at the opportunity to serve the Akron community and the officers of the APD as your next Chief of Police,” Chief Mylett said. “In the past month, I have had the opportunity to visit this City and found Akron to be a welcoming community whose leaders truly care about those they have the privilege to serve. I am very happy to be joining the Akron team.”

Mylett’s base salary as Chief will be $144,788.80 per year. the City has also authorized an additional $29,722.20 annual bonus in order to recruit experienced talent throughout the country for this highly competitive position. More information regarding a swearing-in ceremony will be given to the media in the coming weeks.

