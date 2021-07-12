Sweeping Corporation of America announced the acquisition of B&D Enterprise

ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland's Sweeping Corporation of America or SCA, the United States' largest power sweeping company has taken possession of B&D Enterprises based in Orlando, Florida. Municipalities and private contractors can use B&D's service to clean catch basins and pipes, as well as looking at the condition along with repair.

B&D or the Company's core service offerings complement SCA's existing JetVac and street cleaning activities in the region and add more than thirty individuals that are knowledgeable and know what they're doing. Terms regarding the transaction have yet to be revealed.

B&D offers repair, inspection and cleaning services of underground stormwater systems across Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The Company is well-positioned due to its longstanding customer contracts, market position and reputation for its customer service of the highest quality. The Founder of B&D, Don Hess, will join SCA's team and give assistance to improve the JetVac business sector.

"SCA is excited about our opportunity to grow our JetVac service offerings with the acquisition of B&D Enterprises," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Through this acquisition, we will be able to continue our commitment to provide street sweeping and JetVac services as stormwater maintenance and compliance solutions to our customers. I welcome Don and his team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing B&D's tradition of providing excellent service with their highly talented staff."

This marks SCA's ninth acquisition in 2021 and its twenty-seventh acquisition overall. As a result of these deals, SCA has grown its team to more than 1,500 employees across forty five locations in the United States.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.