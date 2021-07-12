The city of North Canton Opens Application for Intern in Public Administration

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of North Canton is opening a job opportunity for Administration Public Policy Intern. The intern will assist the Department of Administration with the day-to-day operations of the City of North Canton. The intern’s role will revolve heavily around research and analysis of public policy.

The interns are going to be given projects throughout the semester that are expected to vary in topics. The projects are to give the interns a greater understanding of local government’s multiple dimensions and functions.

There are several essential duties of the interns. One of which is to complete projects that require conducting research on issues related to the city of North Canton. They are also expected to analyze data using tools such as Excel and SQL as well as GIS. They will also need to draft policy briefs.

Another essential duty is accessing and recording information from outside sources, including the City Auditor’s and State Department’s websites.

They are also expected to assist in the development and preparation of reports, plans, presentations, maps, and other materials related to special projects.

The interns also need to present the status of projects and project findings to city officials. As an intern, they also should draft professional letters, memos, spreadsheets, reports, press releases, and other documents needed.

In helping the officials, they also should proofread letters and documents. Reviewing, interpreting, and applying a variety of complex policies and procedures will also be their tasks.

If needed, they need to attend city meetings and perform other related duties assigned.

If you are interested in the job please fill in this internship application.

The qualification is that they looking for juniors or above that are majoring in Public Relations, Public Administration, Political Science, Law, or other related fields. They are expected to be excellent in oral and written communication skills, excellent in Microsoft Office application (including Access and Excel), and have the ability to conduct effective research and write reports. Also, they need to be able to work in groups and independently solve problems.

