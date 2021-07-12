The City of Canton has a ‘Human Resource Generalist’ Position Open

Scott Graham/Unsplash

CANTON, OH – The City of Canton is looking for a full-time Human Resource Generalist to work in their government office. The position is an open examination for U.S. citizens or has legally stated their intention of becoming U.S. citizens.

The position is responsible for administrative duties in the department office and is expected to support the department head. You will also handle confidential materials for the collective bargaining process and other materials such as personnel files, medical files, health benefits files, and financial information.

The minimum qualifications for the position as follows:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in a relevant field with at least three years of doing administrative work. Or an equal combination of education, experience, and/or training that gives you the needed knowledge and skills. Six Sigma or LEAN Ohio Bootcamp training or SHRM certification will be added to consideration.

The unique requirements for the position as follows:

Knowledge of the City of Canton organizational structure. Knowledge of average office procedures and techniques. Ability to manage multiple complex activities. Ability to operate office tools such as mobile devices, scanners, printers, fax machines, and copy machines. Ability to communicate ideas in a written and spoken manner. Ability to prepare administrative reports. Ability to analyze and develop solutions. Ability to establish and maintain partnerships with department heads, City employees, other agencies, and the general public. Ability to train new hires in Human Resource Department. Keyboarding skills.

The annual salary range for this position is $41,819 - $61,407 and comes with various benefits such as comprehensive health insurance, paid vacations, paid holidays, a retirement plan, sick time, and personal holidays.

Should you be interested to apply, please refer to governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of your photo ID and other relevant documentation to this position.

Further information and details regarding the job and position, please visit this link.

