The City of Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service now hiring EMTs/Paramedics

Pixabay/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland City will open an application for the position of EMTs/Paramedics. The job will include transporting an injured person, respond to 911 calls, operates the emergency vehicle, and other responsibilities.

The job would also require administering pre-hospital care, completing patients care reports, conducting equipment and supply inventories, and maintaining a daily routine of vehicle inspection.

The job will follow all policies with regard to the City of Cleveland’s Division of Emergency Medical Service. The salary as is established by the Ordinance of the Council of the City of Cleveland is $42,082.87 - $61,395.88 per year.

Minimum qualifications are High School Diploma or GED. The City of Cleveland did not discriminate against sex, gender, race, national origin/ancestry, military status, disability, age, and religion.

The application should be made through the website http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cleveland from 12:01 AM on Thursday, July 1 until 11:59 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Paper-based applications will not be accepted, as will any late application.

Proof of education a valid Ohio state driver’s license, proof of paramedic license as issued by the state of Ohio, and additional files such as diplomas, certificates, and other supporting documents need to be uploaded as PDF or JPG during the application submission process.

All the above documents should be provided with the application. Shall your application be made without the documents, it would not be accepted.

All correspondence will be done via email. If you have any inquiries submit them to CS@city.cleveland.oh.us.

If you want more information please contact Cleveland Public Safety Recruitment at 216-623-5233, or through their social media: @ClevelandPublicSafetyRecruitment on Facebook and @CLErecruitment on Instagram and Twitter.

