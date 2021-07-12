Attorney in various fields needed at Legal Aid Cleveland

Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH — Legal Aid is looking for attorneys to fill positions that will open in 2021 as a result of growth. Fresh law school graduates and accomplished attorneys are welcome to apply. Individual clients are represented by Legal Aid attorneys in various legal matters affecting shelter, health/safety and economic stability. Legal Aid anticipates seeking attorneys to fill openings in the following areas:

Housing — advocating for tenants to keep their homes cheap and safe. This includes putting Cleveland's groundbreaking Right to Counsel Act into effect.

Legal Aid is looking for an experienced attorney to work as a Supervising Attorney in Housing.

Economic Justice — encompassing representation of low-wage employees in areas such as employment, unemployment, taxation, consumer protection and foreclosure.

Legal Aid may also hire attorneys in other areas of practice, which include the education field to ensure access to education for underrepresented kids, including special needs and foster care children, a medical-legal partnership where the attorney is working in collaboration with medical providers to tackle health determinants, and the family field to represent survivors of domestic violence in Domestic Relations and Juvenile Court. Representation in custody, divorce, and protection order is included.

Here are the minimum qualifications:

Committed to missions that Legal Aid have Experienced in non-profit and legal services Outstanding writing, research, and advocacy abilities Strong attention to accuracy and detail. Excellent partnership along with team skills The ability to speak Spanish is a plus point.

Interested applicants can send their CV, Cover letter, along with a sample of their writing to careers@lasclev.org using “Attorney” as their email subject line.

