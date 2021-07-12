Phi Kappa Phi awarded a literacy grant

Pixabay

CLEVELAND, OH — Phi Kappa Phi has been awarded a literacy grant for the second time to fund a project by the Youngstown State University Honors College.

The $2,500 grant will allow the Honors Helping Future Scholars to perform a virtual tutoring program. The program will expand and allow YSU honor students to provide in-person support to local elementary schools.

The grant’s fund will be used to cover background checks needed to allow twenty-five YSU students to access partner elementary schools. The partner will be Valley Christian’s Pleasant group.

The tutoring will take place during the 2021-2022 school year. According to Mollie Hartup, President of YSU’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter and associate director of the Honors College, “We wrote the grant in an effort to answer the call of educators to provide additional supports to students most affected by gaps in face-to-face instruction during the pandemic.”

Honor students will tutor K-12 students in January, logging more than fifty hours of virtual tutoring students from area middle and high schools.

The session covers a variety of areas, that includes English, Social Studies and Math.

Amy Cossentino, Honors College dean, said, “We are looking forward to being able to get out into the schools and allow our students to make in-person connections with younger students.”

“The YSU Honors College is so appreciative of Phi Kappa Phi for providing these funds to create opportunities for our students to serve that will benefit children in our community,” she continued.

There is a plan to move the tutoring programs from virtual to in-person due to the CDC reports that said children who received virtual learning may need additional support.

