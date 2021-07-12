Register to be facilitators at CWRU's Diversity 360

Sebastian Herrmann/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — If you want to support the Case Western Reserve University campus to be more inclusive, you are welcome to help. And if you want to connect with entering students during their first week on campus, you can help as well. Join the team of facilitators for Diversity 360, the campus-wide diversity and inclusion training and workshop.

This year’s class will be larger than usual and more sessions of Diversity 360 will be needed. Each session would need two co-facilitators who work closely to welcome entering students to inclusive communities. More facilitators are needed to support this need.

The Diversity 360 comes from the Office of Multicultural Affairs, and it’s a community effort. From the very first session in August 2015, colleagues across campus have ensured that this program will be enabled for students.

There will be sessions for entering students in the third week of August. The dates will be from Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to Friday, August 20, 2021.

The aforementioned are subject to change, seeing the condition in the field. There will be an opportunity for training this summer, with the curriculum divided in half.

There will be two training sessions, each held twice so participants can make one of each. There will also be recorded sessions for those interested but unable to make it to the two training sessions.

Part one of the D360 content will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Part two of the content will be held Wednesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, July 26 at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be opportunities to practice the content with a partner. Those will be held on Thursday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 11.

