Police chase leads to confiscation of gun, suspect deceased

Jens Lelie/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal crash that stemmed from a violent crime interdiction on the city’s East Side Wednesday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers encountered the suspect vehicle and began questioning a male inside the car. The male inside the car then moved from the passenger side to the driver’s side and drove away.

While driving away, the suspect male hit an officer in the process with a car.

The suspect’s vehicle then rammed the police vehicle before fleeing. A short pursuit was initiated before it struck another civilian vehicle. The car then hit a pole and then flipped and caught on fire.

Officer continuously ordered the male suspect to come out of the car. The male refused, and the vehicle caught on fire.

A police supervisor extinguished the fire on the vehicle.

A shot was fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle, hurting none of the officers. Officers took cover and ordered the citizen in the area to do the same.

After the fire, an officer tried to perform life-saving measures until Cleveland Emergency Medical Services arrives.

They removed the suspect male driver from the vehicle, and is pronounced dead.

No force was used during this pursuit, although this matter remains under investigation.

Additional requests on these incidents should be submitted through the Cleveland Public Records Center.

You can make a request to access public records or public records archives here.

You can also find information and track record status, manage account information and download records.

For more information visit http://www.clevelandohio.gov/07.02.21GeneralUpdates.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.