Canton City Public Health open position for Part-time Staff Sanitarian II

Sebastian Herrmann/Unsplash

CANTON, OH — Canton City Public Health is opening a job position as a Part-Time Staff Sanitarian II. The successful candidate will work with other internal divisions and external service providers to promote health, protect the public and prevent the spread of the disease. They will work with and be supervised directly under the Director of Environmental Health or other sanitarians of a higher classification.

Below are the preferred qualifications:

Minimum five years experience as a Sanitarian in the State of Ohio Certificates in National Incident Management System (NIMS) in the following emergency planning courses: ICS 100, ICS 200, ICS 300, ICS 400, ICS 700, ICS 800 Two years experience as a program manager. Experience with PHAB Accreditation. Experience in writing policies and procedures Must have a valid Ohio driver’s license with a good driving record Registered Sanitarian license (RS) issued by the Ohio Department of Health. After you work for at least twelve months, the following credentials must be acquired and maintained: Certificates in National Incident Management System (NIMS) emergency planning courses: ICS 100, ICS 200, ICS 300, ICS 400, ISC 700 and ICS 800.

Your main responsibilities will be:

Inspect, investigate, evaluate compliance with rules and regulations, documents work in various electronic systems in the following program areas: food protection, swimming pools, and spas, schools, tattoo and body art, solid and infectious waste, nuisance control, vector control, indoor housing sanitation, air pollution, indoor air quality, lead hazard reduction, animal bites, private water systems, household sewage treatment systems, stormwater drainage and other environmental areas as needed. Enforce public health laws and rules, provide technical assistance and training to other staff, City employees, and the public with sanitarian of a higher classification. Help in identifying and mitigating public health hazards in the community. Participate in various community coalitions to advance the mission, vision, and values of Canton City Public Health and Environmental Health Division. Participate in various workgroups and committees. Research and prepare written recommendations and summaries on public health issues Maintain documentation per department policy. Respond to public health emergencies. Maintain credentials, skills and training in the practice of environmental health science and technology. Participate in setting department, division and personal goals and activities.

The salary range for this position is $22.71 - $33.49 hourly. Other benefits include the opportunity to be full-time employees (working thirty hours per week or more). Health benefits include hospitalization, outpatient services, prescription coverage, dental and vision coverage, and group life insurance (first day of the month following sixty days of employment). You will also get time off benefits that include paid vacation, paid holidays and paid sick leave.

If you are interested and have the required qualification, apply through www.governmentjobs.com and submit the required documents.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.