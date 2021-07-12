Clerk for the City of Canton needed

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

CANTON, OH — The City of Canton is looking for a clerk of council to join their team. An employee in this classification is in charge of the City Council Office's operations and management. The recording of council action, the performance of ministerial functions on behalf of the council, and the protection of official records are all responsibilities of this office. The Clerk of Council is in charge of filing and documenting all laws passed by the legislative authority and performs such other duties as are required by ordinance and/or resolution.

The Clerk of Council also reports directly to the President of the Council and the Majority Leader of the Council. The Clerk will report to the Council President and/or Assistant Majority Leader in the absence of the Majority Leader. He/she is appointed by the City Council and serves at the pleasure of the Council, performing tasks as directed.

The minimum qualifications for eligibility will be graduating from at least high school, have experience in the management of personnel, or equivalent combination. There are also required knowledge and skills that the applicants should have, such as the ability to effectively communicate ideas both orally and in writing, knowledge of the city's ordinances and state statutes that govern its operations, ability to analyze circumstances, and come up with workable solutions while adhering to these laws and regulations, and the ability to manage departmental personnel.

The salary ranges from $50,593.00 to $72,130.00 per year and is a full-time job. The benefits of being employed are paid vacation, paid holidays and paid sick leave.

Another thing to note is that on the first day of the month after sixty days of employment, City of Canton permanent, full-time employees (working thirty hours per week or more) and their qualified dependents become eligible for comprehensive health benefits. Hospitalization, outpatient treatments, prescription coverage, dental and vision care, and group life insurance are all included in the health benefits package.

The application will be closed on July 16. Interested applicants can apply via this link.

