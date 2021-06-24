Mentor Public Schools and Laketran launch pilot student transit program

Mark Cook/Unsplash

MENTOR, CLEVELAND, OH — Mentor Public Schools was recently awarded a grant to fully fund a two-year trial program with Laketran for a new student transit benefit program.

Cardinal Go is a unique arrangement that will allow Mentor High School students in grades 9-12 to ride Laketran’s Local Route 1-9 for free everywhere they need to go, including campus, internships, activities, local resources, and after-school activities.

“There is a transportation paradox for many individuals in northeast Ohio. Individuals are unable to secure a job because they do not have a car and they are unable to secure a car because they do not have a job,” said Dr. Joe Glavan, CTE Coordinator, Mentor High School. “Students are not immune to this same paradox and can often face similar situations with access to employment and community resources.”

Mentor Schools teamed with Laketran to provide an extra transportation option for high school students in northeast Ohio to expand access to real-world learning opportunities and community resources.

“We are very excited to be launching Cardinal Go with Mentor Public Schools,” shared Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “This program will provide a reliable and affordable way for students to access educational and economic opportunities, as well as bring awareness to public transportation.”

“We have many parents contact us about transportation options so students can take advantage of programs off-campus including internships, College Plus, and career development programs,” continued Capelle.

“Neither Mentor Schools nor Laketran want transportation to be a barrier for students to participate in these programs. Cardinal Go guarantees students can access these programs and get jobs that will help them now and into the future.”

When using public transit, students have a variety of routes to choose from. Route 8 connects Mentor High School to Tyler Boulevard, Lakeland Community College, Mentor-on-the-Lake and Mentor Headlands. It is Laketran’s first new bus route in 20 years.

Mentor Avenue is served by Laketran Route 1, and Reynolds Road and Lakeshore Boulevard are served by Laketran Route 3.

They also run a local commuter service, Route 9, that serves Heisley Road and Diamond Centre during peak hours. All routes connect at Great Lakes Mall and Lakeland Community College. Laketran intends to expand the program to interested Lake County high schools.

