Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man charged with multiple robberies throughout Cuyahoga County

Terrence Jacobs

CLEVELAND, OH — Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland returned a six-count indictment charging Christopher Prowell, 61, of Cleveland, with committing multiple robberies throughout the Cuyahoga County area.

Several robbery cases alleged to Defendant started in February. On February 18, 2021 the Defendant robbed a Peoples Bank in Beachwood and a Sunoco Gas Station in Independence. On February 28, the Defendant allegedly robbed a GetGo Gas Station in Lyndhurst and a BP Gas Station in Brooklyn.

Cases continued through March, with two cases filed on the Defendant's account. On March 3, 2021 the Defendant robbed a PNC Bank in Shaker Heights and robbed a Key Bank in South Euclid on March 24, 2021. While committing the robbery at the Key Bank in South Euclid and some of the other businesses, it is alleged that the Defendant used a box cutter to threaten employees.

An accusation is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The government will be responsible to prove the accusation according to the collected evidence and conduct a fair trial to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant will serve sentences which will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the Defendant’s prior criminal records, the Defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation if available. The sentence will not exceed the legal maximum in all cases and will be less than the legal maximum in most cases.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with the help of local police departments. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott C. Zarzycki.

