The fifth annual Mayor's Citizen Institute is open for application

geralt/Pixabay

AKRON, OH — Ever since the year 2017, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has welcomed Akron citizens to study more about their local government via the City of Akron Mayor’s Citizens Institute, a free, 10-week program designed to supply Akron residents with an insight into City operations. Today, Mayor Horrigan has opened applications for the 2021 class, which will be operated from late August until November 2021.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan gave his enthusiasm for the 2021 Institute, stating, “Each year, our Mayor’s Citizens Institute members have the opportunity to participate in a distinctly-Akron experience by learning about how the City runs and how they can play a role in our processes. In turn, we at the City get to learn more about our citizens’ interests and priorities.

"Some of our Institute graduates have gone on to serve on City boards and commissions or lead new initiatives in their neighborhood. It is a worthwhile program for both our City leaders and our residents and I look forward to getting to know the next class.”

The Mayor's Citizens Institute is a free 10-week civic learning experience modeled after best practices in other prospering cities, in which a group of roughly 25 Akron residents will meet once a week in the evenings to engage with City departments and officials. Participants will be varied and will be involved in finding out how their local government operates and, in turn, how they can help Akron develop and prosper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, class size was limited and the majority of the program was held virtually. With health mandates being lifted and COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations decreasing, the City will once again return to a regular setup with full class size and face-to-face meetings.

Participants will learn about available city services and programs, meet city staff and encounter mock decision-making processes. They will partake in discussions about the City’s charter form of government, its duties and responsibilities and its accountability to the public.

The City of Akron seeks to build pride, growth and collaborations within the community by engaging with a diverse set of Akron residents. The Institute intends to spark excitement in public service, improve citizen engagement in City events and processes, provide citizens a voice in their community and educate participants further in their knowledge of the City of Akron.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Akron residents at the time of application. The application deadline for the Mayor's Citizens Institute in 2021 is July 19, 2021. www.akronohio.gov/MCI has the application, a program description and a schedule of program dates.

