Cuyahoga SWCD helps combat stormwater pollution through Native Seed, Plant and Tree Sales program

CLEVELAND, OH — Native Seed, Plant, and Tree Sales is a Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District program to help fight stormwater pollution by planting native plants.

There are around 40 million acres of lawn in the United States, occupying about 2% of the surface of our country.

Due to modern development practices that scrape off or compact the topsoil layer, the area covered by most turfgrass is a largely not penetrable surface.

Most rainwater flows directly off your lawn, picking up soil and pollutants and delivering them into streams, ponds, wetlands, rivers, and eventually, Lake Erie, which causes stormwater runoff pollution.

By planting native plants and shrinking your lawn, you can improve the curb appeal of a home, boost its resale value, all while protecting our environment, slow stormwater runoff, and provide vital food and habitat for birds, insect pollinators and many other species.

Following is the native plant and seed that are available to purchase:

Native Seed Packets

Cuyahoga SCWD sells six native seed packets. Each contains 1 PLS (Pure Live Seed) oz. of seed which is enough to cover 250 square feet. This mix of native grasses and wildflowers typically grows to a height of 3 to 5 feet.

It will be available on October 16 from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM at Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, 3311 Suite 100 Cleveland, OH 44114.

If you’re interested, fill out the order form now at https://www.cuyahogaswcd.org/files/assets/nativeseedpacketorderform2.pdf and mail it with a check to the Cuyahoga SWCD office.

Native Plant Kits

There will be six native plant kits on sale (shade kits not available in the Fall sale). Each kit contains 50 native plant plugs (2 ¼” x 5”) and is suitable for covering about 200 square feet (if planted on 18-24” centers).

It costs $140 for each and the last day to order is on July 27. The package will be shipped in early September, and the shipping cost is included in the price of the kit.

Order the kit online at https://www.cuyahogaswcd.org/events/2021/07/27/native-plant-kit-sale--fall-2021--last-day-to-order

