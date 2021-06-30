35 fellows selected for 2021 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship Program

Future of Music Faculty Fellowships cim.edu

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced 35 selected fellows for the 2021 Future of Music Faculty Fellowship Program.

The program is considered a critical step forward in creating a culture of diversity within the music academy and beyond.

Upon the announcement, one of the new fellows, a faculty member at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, Dr. Maria Romero Ramos, said, “I am looking forward to connecting with and learning from brilliant and inspiring mentors and participants who not only bring their expertise to our field but also their diverse backgrounds and experiences.”

She then added, “I am also excited to have mentors who look like me and who have chosen to devote their time and efforts to supporting the next generation of artists from underrepresented backgrounds.”

Regarding the program, CIM President & CEO Paul W. Hogle said, “The Future of Music Faculty Fellowship set out with bold ambitions to catalyze change within the ranks of academia now and for years to come. The quality of applications alone was remarkable, and the 35 fellows who will engage with the program over the coming year have impressive credentials and career objectives.”

Meanwhile, fellowship faculty member Dr. José Bowen described his goals for the program, saying, “In every academic position I held, I was ‘the first.’ Other people could help and guide me, but there was never anyone who looked like me to get real with. This is an opportunity to be surrounded by people who ‘get it’ and to help each other be our best authentic selves as we break barriers.”

Supported by a grant awarded in the inaugural cycle of the Sphinx Venture Fund, this first career development initiative of its kind will engage 35 Black and Latin music professionals pursuing or considering academic careers, preparing them with the skills, insights, and networks to develop professionally and influence generations of musicians.

A panel of distinguished college and university faculty members rigorously selected more than 160 applicants from 30 states and seven countries. Out of all applicants, 35 were selected based on the strength of their musical background, educational materials and applications, and dedication, skills, and drive to succeed in a complex academic world.

Within the class, 19 hold a terminal degree, while eight others are in doctoral programs. Their fields of study include instrumental, jazz, and vocal performance; music education; composition; conducting; and ethnomusicology, musicology, and music theory. They come from 20 states across the country and range in age from 24 to 47.

