What you should have in your First Aid Kit box

CLEVELAND, OH — Accidents happen all the time, but the question is, are you prepared for it? Having a fully stocked first aid kit is the key to being prepared for at-home injuries, so it is important to have them ready at all times.

Emergency physician, Thomas Waters, MD will guide you in creating your own home first aid kit ready.

“We never think that something bad is going to happen to us, but when we least expect it, it does. Having a complete first aid kit, helps you find everything in one place,” mentioned Dr. Waters.

First aid kit should be the first-line treatment following home injury, which includes cuts and scrapes, minor burns including sunburn, minor sprains and strains, bug bites and minor allergic reactions.

First aid kit should be stored where all family members can access easily. They want to be able to pull everything you need at once rather than having to search for other needs. To store it, pick a spot in the house and tell family members about the locations, so they know where to find it.

Dr. Waters shares some must-have items in the first aid kit, even though each families’ first aid kit varies.

First, hand sanitizer. Have hand sanitizers ready to go in the first aid kit, so you can clean your hands first before tending the injury. Then, wound care supplies are also needed.

For cleaning wounds, you should have antiseptic solution and towelettes, a bulb suction device for flushing wounds, eye drops, hydrogen peroxide, and a spray bottle of saline wound cleanser. While for treating wounds, have some antibiotic ointment, aloe vera gel, calamine lotion, and hydrocortisone cream or ointment. And for dressing wounds, have some bandages of all sizes, sterile gauze tape, adhesive tape, and elastic bandage wraps.

Keep some over-the-counter medications, including antacids, allergy medicine, anti-diarrheal medication, aspirin, cough and cold medications, and pain relievers. Also, get some ice packs ready. Squeeze them a little whenever you need and it will be cold enough to compress.

Lastly, other household items like cotton balls and swabs, examination gloves, first aid manual, face masks, flashlight, petroleum jelly, scissors, thermometer, and tweezers.

Every family is different, so create a first aid kit with your family in mind. Consider factors like medical history; age of the family members and have age precaution medicine ready; and geography or the location of where you live to treat bites and stings from pests and animals, or seasonal allergens.

it's also important to check or update the first aid kit and make sure it is current and safe to use. Swap any expired medications for the new ones, inspect metal objects for rust and replace batteries in any electronics. And don't forget, replace items that have been used.

