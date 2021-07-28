A Pennsylvania Officer Has Been Suspended Following Child Luring Charge

A group of 'concerned citizens' has reportedly busted Pennsylvania police officer, Clifford Horn, as part of an underage sex sting. The group is known as 'Colorado Ped Patrol' poses as children online to draw out potential child predators.

Their latest video, released on YouTube, features Clifford Horn, a corporal of Central Bucks Regional Police Department, as he was approached in Atlantic VitCityy, New Jersey. A group of vigilantes representing the Colorado Ped Control can be seen trying to speak with Mr. Horn.

Clifford Horn, 54, can be seen trying to walk away from the group claiming 'I'm not trying to meet with a child.' After Thomas Fellows, a member of the group, says they've come to talk to a man looking to meet up with a child.

Clifford Horn, 54, speaking with Atlantic City Police Colorado Ped Patrol on Youtube

Police can be seen arresting Clifford Horn in the video and the arrest has been confirmed by the Atlantic City Police Department. They issued a statement confirming his arrest along with three other individuals charged with luring a child by various means. The police department also confirms "assistance" from the public in conjunction with these arrests.

"The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites," a representative for the police said. "They would confront the individual and notify law enforcement."

The Colorado Ped Patrol has over 18,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and has been active for at least the last 5 months. Fellows, who spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer, said that the confrontation took place at a location arranged with Horn online just a few hours earlier.

"He was just too good," Fellows had to say. "He wouldn’t talk." Initially, he believed Horn to be an attorney instead of a police officer.

Jose Machuca, 51, Maryland; Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City; and Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia were the other three arrested on Thursday. All four have been released on a summons according to the Atlantic City police department.

Clifford Horn was suspended without pay, as reported by CBS Philadelphia. Matt Weintraub, Bucks County District Attorney, said that his office would be evaluating all criminal cases that Horn was involved with.

"Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County," Weintraub said in a statement.

"This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law."

The Colorado Ped Patrol was set up by Thomas Fellows in April of this year after his son was assaulted. He creates various dating profiles where he poses as teenage girls and boys.

Fellows have said that typically meetings are arranged quickly and can happen within just a few hours. "They reach out to us," he had to say about this. "We never reach out to them."

There has been a rise in vigilante groups like the Colorado Ped Patrol across the country. Groups with the aim of trying to identify potential predators and provide evidence to the police. Some of the videos can reach thousands or even millions of views.

TikTok has responded to such groups and views them as violating their community guidelines. Last year TikTok hit the news when it removed a high profile group known and had this to say

“As we make clear in our community guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies risky behavior,” a spokeswoman for TikTok said.

