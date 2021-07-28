A Pennsylvania Officer Has Been Suspended Following Child Luring Charge

Ted Rivers

A group of 'concerned citizens' has reportedly busted Pennsylvania police officer, Clifford Horn, as part of an underage sex sting. The group is known as 'Colorado Ped Patrol' poses as children online to draw out potential child predators.

Their latest video, released on YouTube, features Clifford Horn, a corporal of Central Bucks Regional Police Department, as he was approached in Atlantic VitCityy, New Jersey. A group of vigilantes representing the Colorado Ped Control can be seen trying to speak with Mr. Horn.

Clifford Horn, 54, can be seen trying to walk away from the group claiming 'I'm not trying to meet with a child.' After Thomas Fellows, a member of the group, says they've come to talk to a man looking to meet up with a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8DLl_0bAgTzFe00
Clifford Horn, 54, speaking with Atlantic City PoliceColorado Ped Patrol on Youtube

Police can be seen arresting Clifford Horn in the video and the arrest has been confirmed by the Atlantic City Police Department. They issued a statement confirming his arrest along with three other individuals charged with luring a child by various means. The police department also confirms "assistance" from the public in conjunction with these arrests.

"The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites," a representative for the police said. "They would confront the individual and notify law enforcement."

The Colorado Ped Patrol has over 18,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and has been active for at least the last 5 months. Fellows, who spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer, said that the confrontation took place at a location arranged with Horn online just a few hours earlier.

"He was just too good," Fellows had to say. "He wouldn’t talk." Initially, he believed Horn to be an attorney instead of a police officer.

Jose Machuca, 51, Maryland; Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City; and Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia were the other three arrested on Thursday. All four have been released on a summons according to the Atlantic City police department.

Clifford Horn was suspended without pay, as reported by CBS Philadelphia. Matt Weintraub, Bucks County District Attorney, said that his office would be evaluating all criminal cases that Horn was involved with.

"Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County," Weintraub said in a statement. 
"This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law." 

The Colorado Ped Patrol was set up by Thomas Fellows in April of this year after his son was assaulted. He creates various dating profiles where he poses as teenage girls and boys.

Fellows have said that typically meetings are arranged quickly and can happen within just a few hours. "They reach out to us," he had to say about this. "We never reach out to them." 

There has been a rise in vigilante groups like the Colorado Ped Patrol across the country. Groups with the aim of trying to identify potential predators and provide evidence to the police. Some of the videos can reach thousands or even millions of views.

TikTok has responded to such groups and views them as violating their community guidelines. Last year TikTok hit the news when it removed a high profile group known and had this to say

“As we make clear in our community guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies risky behavior,” a spokeswoman for TikTok said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5da07e6fda429bef11a2a98c115277c0.blob

I am a writer who focuses on making small worlds bigger, brighter and better.

Pittsburgh, PA
18 followers
Loading

More from Ted Rivers

Allentown, PA

President Biden Targets the Working Class During Visit to Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Biden is back in his home state for a visit to Mack Trucks plant, Macungie PA. The President is here to promote his administration's "buy American" efforts. The president is advocating for clean energy and government investments to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing industry.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

11 Reasons to Get Out Early For a Hike in Cleveland

If you plan on working out, the best time to exercise is when you have enough free time to dedicate yourself to it. For many of us, the best time to work out is in the morning.Read full story

Millennials In New York Are Eating More Oats Than Ever - Why?

There's a new trend among city youngsters who are choosing healthier alternatives for breakfast. Oats are back on the menu. Millenials and Gen-zers in New York are eating more oats for breakfast in an effort to stay healthy.Read full story

Four Easy Habits Every New Yorker Can Use To Get Fit

I can pinpoint the year my fitness levels dramatically changed. When I was 7 I participated in my school’s cross country and achieved a respectable 6th place. I improved on this and came 4th the next year.Read full story
Livingston County, NY

An Arrest Has Been Made For Father Suspected of Harming His 3 Month Old Baby

The father was arrested following what has been described as multiple injuries to the baby. Dustin Smith was apprehended by police on June 3rd after they were informed of the incident by Child Protective Services.Read full story
2 comments

I lost 40lbs in 3 Months Walking Around Livingston County

Girl holding a scalePhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. When it came down to it, I found losing weight to be rather easy. I’ve said I wanted to lose weight since I was 16. However, I never made much progress, instead, my weight steadily increased as I got older.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy