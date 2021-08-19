Top 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Invest in August 2021 GETTY IMAGES

Technology is today's needs and artificial intelligence is one of the major roles played in the tech sector. AI could be the 21st century's biggest new industry. Today, Artificial Intelligence is the trillion dollars industry. Here are the top 5 best Artificial Intelligence stocks to invest in August 2021 after all the research and analysis.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Stock Price: US$190.40

Nvidia is a computer system design services company. Nvidia provides computer hardware like a graphics processing unit (GPUs). The company primarily markets its GPUs to the gaming and professional markets. Nvidia has announced the purchase of a U.K.-based chipmaker Arm for $40 billion last year, is now planning to create an AI lab in Cambridge, England, featuring an AI supercomputer. Currently, the company market cap is around $474.48 billion.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Stock Price: US$2,708.98

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and it's one of the most valuable companies, today's Alphabet is worth about $1.7 trillion. The company has continuously improved their AI-based services to expand its operations and profitability. It's developed artificial intelligence tools like voice search, email spam filters, etc. Alphabet is the leading player in self-driving cars and it's worth more than $30 billion.

IBM Corp. (IBM)

Stock Price: US$139.47

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. Currently, IBM market cap is around $125.01 billion and the company provides their services in over 177 countries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Stock Price: US$110.45

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. TSM provide their services to most of the leading fabless semiconductor companies such as AMD, Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek, and Nvidia. Currently, the TSM market cap is around $572.80 billion.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Stock Price: US$284.81

DocuSign is classified as one of the top AI companies in the world. The company provides electronic signature and digital transaction management software and services in more than 180 countries worldwide. Company shares are up 35% in the last year and Today's DocuSign market cap is around $55.49 billion.

