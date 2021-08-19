Top 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Invest in August 2021

Tech World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ama78_0bWRgMVr00
Top 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Invest in August 2021GETTY IMAGES

Technology is today's needs and artificial intelligence is one of the major roles played in the tech sector. AI could be the 21st century's biggest new industry. Today, Artificial Intelligence is the trillion dollars industry. Here are the top 5 best Artificial Intelligence stocks to invest in August 2021 after all the research and analysis.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Stock Price: US$190.40

Nvidia is a computer system design services company. Nvidia provides computer hardware like a graphics processing unit (GPUs). The company primarily markets its GPUs to the gaming and professional markets. Nvidia has announced the purchase of a U.K.-based chipmaker Arm for $40 billion last year, is now planning to create an AI lab in Cambridge, England, featuring an AI supercomputer. Currently, the company market cap is around $474.48 billion.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Stock Price: US$2,708.98

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and it's one of the most valuable companies, today's Alphabet is worth about $1.7 trillion. The company has continuously improved their AI-based services to expand its operations and profitability. It's developed artificial intelligence tools like voice search, email spam filters, etc. Alphabet is the leading player in self-driving cars and it's worth more than $30 billion.

IBM Corp. (IBM)

Stock Price: US$139.47

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. Currently, IBM market cap is around $125.01 billion and the company provides their services in over 177 countries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Stock Price: US$110.45

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. TSM provide their services to most of the leading fabless semiconductor companies such as AMD, Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek, and Nvidia. Currently, the TSM market cap is around $572.80 billion.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Stock Price: US$284.81

DocuSign is classified as one of the top AI companies in the world. The company provides electronic signature and digital transaction management software and services in more than 180 countries worldwide. Company shares are up 35% in the last year and Today's DocuSign market cap is around $55.49 billion.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_8ccd017cc53c26c5f39820936c12e0f6.blob

Tech World is delivered the best and quality tech news to followers. We are writing all types of topics related digital world like Gadgets, New Release, Digital Stocks, Crypto, NFT, etc.

San Francisco, CA
168 followers
Loading

More from Tech World

Google Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps From Play Store

Google Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps From Play StoreGetty Images. Google Play Store eliminated eight tricky crypto-mining apps after they were found out to be tricking users to watch advertising. These apps are convinced to the people as cryptocurrency cloud mining apps where users can earn cryptocurrency by investing money into a cloud-mining operation. The report says these apps cheated users into watching ads, spending for subscription services that have an average monthly fee of $15 and paying for boosted mining capacities without getting anything in return.Read full story

Big profit alert! Crypto price bounce back after a market crash | 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021

Big profit alert! Crypto price bounce back after a market crash | 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021Getty Images. Cryptocurrency is the current most popular and advanced digital token based on blockchain technology. Once again after the crypto market is in isolation the prices are coming back to the current price.Read full story

Top 3 Tech Stocks to Buy on August 19, 2021

Top 3 Tech Stocks to Buy on August 2021GETTY IMAGES. Today, technology is the most important part of our life and every sector are dependent on technology. Technological developments have brought a lot of transformation across businesses, governments, social lives, and education. Technology has an extreme impact on the stock market. According to Forbes, the last 10 years stock analysis data has said every year top five companies is technology companies.Read full story

4 Top Tech Companies Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021

4 Top Tech Companies Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021getty images. Everybody can get rich and the most effective way of getting rich is by investing in the stock market. Investing in penny stocks is the best option for making huge amounts of profits and it's sometimes risky, nobody can speculate which company performed very well in future but don't worry here are the top 4 fastest growing tech companies penny stocks you should buy in 2021.Read full story

Chinese Cryptocurrency Addresses Sent $2.2 Billion to Scams, Darknet in 2019-2021

Chinese Cryptocurrency Addresses Sent $2.2 Billion to Scams, Darknet in 2019-2021Bitcoin News. Crypto is currently one of the most popular ways to investing money but sometimes people are not knowing about which cryptocurrency is legit and which is not. Today, the scammers are doing more scams like this, one report says the Chinese cryptocurrency addresses sent around more than $2.2 billion worth of digital tokens to addresses tied to illegal activity such as scams and darknet operations between April 2019 and June 2021.Read full story

Motorola Edge 20 renders reveal a 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 778 SoC and more

Motorola Edge 20 renders reveal a 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 778 SoC and morePricebaba. Smartphones making company Motorola new upcoming smartphone, Motorola Edge 20 has leaked in specifications and 360-degree renders. The renders give some idea of what exactly look like the new Motorola Edge 20 smartphone. As per the renders, the Motorola Edge 20 will let go of the curved edges and don a flat-screen display instead. The new Motorola Edge 20 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120HZ refresh rate display, 4,000mAh battery and 108-megapixel triple rear cameras sensors according to the news.Read full story

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Coming with a New Tensor Chip; Design, Specifications Teased

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Coming with a New Tensor Chip; Design, Specifications TeasedGoogle. Google has been officially announced the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro will launch later this year. Google's both of this smartphone has been unveiled and both phones look very different compare to the previous generation Pixel phones. The new Pixel phone creates their image again and at this time Google has announced new Pixel phones coming with a new chipset called Tensor to power the two phones.Read full story

Top 5 Tech Stocks for August 2021

The technology sector companies growth graph is continuing to draw 'J' curves in their sales growth number and investors are more curious to see how they perform in future. peaking the right stocks is not easy and nobody can speculate which company performed very well in future, but you can diversify your portfolio by investing in different types of stocks so you can make a better amount of profit. here are some of the most popular and favourite tech companies stocks you should watch in August 2021.Read full story

Top 7 Tech Stocks to Watch in 2021

The Tech Companies are booming in 4 to 5 years but after a Covid majority of peoples are work from home and that situation Tech Company who work on different sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Micro components makers (processors), computer sector, the etc related companies growth rate are double in reason of Covid.Read full story

Top 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2021

The last few years are most excited for crypto investors because the cryptocurrencies are touch their price all-time higher but the year 2021 has been no less than an uncomfortable ride for crypto investors. Though the recent past has not worked in favour of the cryptocurrency market, the cryptocurrency market also bounce-back, however slow but steady. You can hold cryptocurrencies at this time and when crypto prices going elevated so you can make a huge profit. Keep reading to make the best out of your investment in the top best cryptocurrencies in 2021 to the more profitable portfolio.Read full story

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoin as payment

Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says MuskYahoo Finance. The world's largest Electric car maker company CEO Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday, Tesla will accept Bitcoin as payment once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency.Read full story

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy July 2021

If you are thinking of investment so this opportunity is best for you, after a pandemic the most people are work at home and this stage the tech industry is booming and you should be investing in this company to you make it a very huge return. here are some of the most popular and favourite tech companies stocks you should buy in 2021.Read full story
2 comments

New Mercedes-Benz Roadster has a flippy touchscreen

Mercedes-Benz’s new Roadster has a flippy touchscreenMercedes-Benz. New Mercedes-Benz Roadster comes with some new features, which has been improved the driving experience in the new Roadster. Mercedes are working on their new touchscreen infotainment system. Large touchscreens are commonplace in new cars these days and in the current period, bigger screens are more popular and it enhances cars look. Mercedes-Benz of talking about their new 2022 AMG SL Roadster, the screen is out of the dashboard and it electronically flips up and down.Read full story

Tag Heuer collaboration with The Super Mario and It's Make $2,150 Wear OS watch

Nintendo Collaborates With Tag Heuer For A Limited Edition 'Super Mario' WatchTag Heuer. A few days ago, Swiss luxury watchmaker company Tag Heuer posted a teaser for a Super Mario themed watch. You might have speculated that a Swiss-made watch works on mechanically, but now the news is out and it's a limited edition Wear OS smartwatch.Read full story

Nintendo 'Super Mario' Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.5 Million

'Super Mario' Nintendo Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.56 MillionHeritage Auctions. The world's most popular company Nintendo's classic video game "Super Mario 64" cartridge set a world record Sunday, selling at auction for $1.56 million.Read full story

12 Hidden Google Tricks You Didn't Know!

The Internet biggest search engine is google you know that but google can have some interesting and most unique tricks. You can use and play some games, google tricks, fun search with Google has hidden behind its vast layers of the database.Read full story

Qualcomm Launches their Flagship 'Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders' Partnership With Asus see Price and Specifications

The smartphone chipset making company Qualcomm have launched their first new Flagship and most powerful smartphone with Asus. The phone comes with some Flagship specifications and a premium design look, with a price tag of $1,499. The premium phone was designed specifically for the company's loyalty programme called Snapdragon Insiders that was launched in March. It also comes with TWS true wireless earbuds.Read full story

Future of the Cryptocurrencies and would you Invest in Crypto?

Crypto are currently the most popular topic in the world, not only that but many of the company and country are interested in cryptocurrency, they are making their cryptocurrency because the crypto trend is a booming stage.Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos vs Richard Branson: Space Tourism Race has gone next level, Who is Winning?

Three billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - are each of these competing to lead in a new period of private commercial space travelling. Here are comparisons of their rival ventures in the race to open up space travel.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy