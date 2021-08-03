Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Coming with a New Tensor Chip; Design, Specifications Teased Google

Google has been officially announced the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro will launch later this year. Google's both of this smartphone has been unveiled and both phones look very different compare to the previous generation Pixel phones. The new Pixel phone creates their image again and at this time Google has announced new Pixel phones coming with a new chipset called Tensor to power the two phones.

Rick Osterloh, the Senior Vice President of the Devices and Services in a Google shared a blog post revealing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. This time around, Google has decided to completely redesign the Pixel phone and introduce a Pro variant instead of its typical XL model.

The overall looks of the new Pixel both phones are the same, the only difference existing is their camera lenses, screen size, and a few other features. This time Google has fixed their camera module in protruding strip formats at the top, it's worth it because this time Google has fitted a bigger sensor compared to the previous generation Pixel phones. The Pixel 6 series still takes the dual-toned design with volume and power buttons on the right side and a blank left side.

The Pixel 6 series is fitted in an aluminium frame and the non-Pro Pixel 6 model comes with a matte aluminium finish. The front side of the phone display comes with a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, and inside the phone powering with a custom-built chipset called Tensor. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro will run in Android 12, and the phone seems to be three color options for each model.

The New Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120HZ refresh rate and the screen is slightly curved. The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google new Tensor chipset and there are three camera sensors on the back, which is a new wide-angle primary sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens.

The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a 90HZ refresh rate. In terms of cameras, Pixel 6 comes with a dual-camera setup as seen in the official images, leaving out the telephoto lens and both Pixel phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

