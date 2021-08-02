Top 5 Tech Stocks for August 2021 gettyimages

The technology sector companies growth graph is continuing to draw 'J' curves in their sales growth number and investors are more curious to see how they perform in future. peaking the right stocks is not easy and nobody can speculate which company performed very well in future, but you can diversify your portfolio by investing in different types of stocks so you can make a better amount of profit. here are some of the most popular and favourite tech companies stocks you should watch in August 2021.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight company that develops commercial spacecraft to travel in space. It is a vertically integrated aerospace company and uses its proprietary and reusable technologies for both private individuals and researchers. On July 11, 2021, the company made its first successful spacecraft attempt. Virgin Galactic has created huge progress in space tourism. Investing in Virgin Galactic may be the best opportunity for you.

Tesla

The world most popular and fastest-growing automobile company Tesla is a market leader in the electronic car industry and the current CEO Elon Musk decisions and goals to Tesla growth are a complete game-changer. After the Bitcoin crash, the company had stopped accepting Bitcoin as a purchase of Tesla cars, and this caused the price of Tesla shares to plummet. With the recovery to the crypto prices, Elon Musk in conference says Tesla will accept bitcoin as payment and after Elon's statement chance to the stock price is going up again.

Visa Inc

Visa is one of the leaders in payment technology. The company aims to connect consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, and government entities to electronic payments. Visa provides digital payment services across more than 200 countries and territories. Today's, Visa Inc market cap is around 544.61 billion. Maybe chances to, you already have a Visa-branded credit or debit card.

Apple

One of the world's biggest mobile tech giants company Apple is the largest publicly traded company in the world at a valuation of roughly $2.4 trillion, and it continues to get bigger. The company provides phones, tablets, laptops and accessories globally. Apple's more than 53% of sales come from the iPhone and it's continuously going up. If you are looking for some stable stocks so investing in Apple Ind is the best option.

Intel Corp

Intel is one of the market leaders in their industry and it creates and manufactures computer components and their related products like processors, server products, chipsets, memory & storage, Ethernet products and more. Intel Corporation is continuously growing its businesses and services, today the market cap of the company is around $223.1 billion.

