Motorola Edge 20 renders reveal a 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 778 SoC and more Pricebaba

Smartphones making company Motorola new upcoming smartphone, Motorola Edge 20 has leaked in specifications and 360-degree renders. The renders give some idea of what exactly look like the new Motorola Edge 20 smartphone. As per the renders, the Motorola Edge 20 will let go of the curved edges and don a flat-screen display instead. The new Motorola Edge 20 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120HZ refresh rate display, 4,000mAh battery and 108-megapixel triple rear cameras sensors according to the news.

The new Motorola Edge 20 has completely changed compared to the last year launched Motorola Edge. The camera module at the back sees a different design and the hole-punch cut out is centred instead of standing on the left edge of the screen. News doesn't say what type of front and back protection has been used.

In the New Moto Edge smartphone, you don't see curved edges on both sides, the company has replaced their curvature with a flat display, with a more deep chin at the bottom. Talking about connectivity and other specs, Edge 20 comes to 5G support, With Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Debuts There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board with the volume rocker sitting on the right edge. The Speaker grille and USB Type-C port are combined at the bottom edge.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

The New Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution display with a 120HZ refresh rate. Phone available in two RAM options, 6GB and 8GB RAM and it may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Soc with 5G support. On the back of Moto Edge 20, the triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel main primary camera sensor, 16-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary unit. Inside of the phone, New Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4,000mAH battery and all sensors like Bluetooth, wifi, etc are available in New Moto Edge 20.