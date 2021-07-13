Tag Heuer collaboration with The Super Mario and It's Make $2,150 Wear OS watch

Nintendo Collaborates With Tag Heuer For A Limited Edition 'Super Mario' Watch Tag Heuer

A few days ago, Swiss luxury watchmaker company Tag Heuer posted a teaser for a Super Mario themed watch. You might have speculated that a Swiss-made watch works on mechanically, but now the news is out and it's a limited edition Wear OS smartwatch.

Tag Heuer hasn't published any watch related details itself yet and their website is still counting down to an official release on July 15th - but WorldTempus, TechCrunch and Engadget have all posted stories with the device key features.

The talk about Tag Heuer Super Mario watch hardware, itself seems to be similarly beyond some light cosmetic tweaks to the 45mm case with a Super Mario "M" logo on the crown and it comes with two straps - perforated red rubber alongside and another is red rubber with black leather.

Tag Heuer's New Super Mario watch uses a "gamification rewards system" with Mario and Mushroom Kingdom themed greeting animations that play as you hit goals throughout the day. There are coming with four new Mario watch faces, including "retro elements from the 1985 version of Super Mario Bros with all Mario Pixels."

Tag Heuer watch is a lot more exclusive and there is only making 2,000 models and they come with a $2,150 price tag. Which will be available on July 15th, through some of its boutique stores and it's also started pre-register on their website.

Mario features will also be available on other versions of the TAG Heuer Connected watches after some updates. This could be good news for anyone who has purchased the most recent version, which starts at $1,800 and can cost as much as $2,350.

