Nintendo 'Super Mario' Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.5 Million

'Super Mario' Nintendo Video Game Cartridge Sold for Record $1.56 Million Heritage Auctions

The world's most popular company Nintendo's classic video game "Super Mario 64" cartridge set a world record Sunday, selling at auction for $1.56 million.

Super Mario 64, the first-ever game cartridge to surpass $1 million, just two days after - the old Nintendo NES console game "The Legend of Zelda" sealed copy sold for $870,000. The cartridge, dated 1987 and it was still in its original packaging. The sale of 443 lots that run until Sunday in the game was the "masterpiece", Eric Bradley, a spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

Dallas based Heritage Auctions and which handled both sales, their not identified the buyers. Before Friday action the record for a video game auction was sold in April of a 1986 Super Mario Bros Cartridge of the game sold for $660,000.

Nintendo and their most popular game Super Mario popular all around the world. The Super Mario video Cartridge and old gaming console, buyers and collectors always existed to buying these types of old collectives.

Retro video games and their related collective item increasing in popularity among nostalgic collectors in recent years, the price of collectives are continuing to increase.

The past years have seen record prices not only for video games but also for album records, cards and digital arts. Last year NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and Pokemon cards have been sold for millions of dollars. NFTs based marketplace very huge and people always excited the buying something new stuff, You also can sell your own NFTs artwork in the NFTs marketplace.

