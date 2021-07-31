Summer Fun In Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, UT

Summer is here and in full swing and it’s time to get out and enjoy the sun and some family fun. Salt Lake City is home to a trove of interesting attractions both historical and modern. Whether you want to experience the universe, discover an old copper mine, play with the sea life or see some amazing architecture, Salt Lake has something for you.

Here are some of the best things to do in Salt Lake City for Summer 2021.

Living Planet Aquarium

4,500 animals across 550 species make up the residency of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in nearby Draper. Members and visitors can treat themselves to a range of exhibits including:

- Journey to South America

- Discover Utah

- Deep Sea Lab

- Penguin Research Station

- Expedition: Asia

- 4D Theater

- And more!

For more information and a calendar of events visit https://thelivingplanet.com.

The Train Shoppe

This wonderful shop was opened in 1965 and is dedicated to that amazing throwback hobby of model railroad building. Hobbyists and experts alike will love the knowledgeable staff and exquisite products. The Train Shoppe made our list for its nostalgia factor. Oh, when times were simpler. Take the family and go build a railroad.

More information can be found here https://www.trainshoppeslc.com.

Tracy Aviary

The Aviary is dedicated to the conservation and education of bird life and sits on 8 acres. Visitors can visit several exhibits including:

- Pelican Pond

- King of the Andes: A Condor Exhibit

- Expedition Kea

- North American Eagles

- Macaws and King Vultures

- Backyard Birds

- And more!

More information on the birds and admission to the aviary can be found here https://tracyaviary.org.

Visit Temple Square

Temple Square makes up 10 acres and is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is an important part of Salt Lake history and besides the Temple itself is home to a number of historical buildings.

Though the Temple itself is considered sacred and is off limits to visitors, many other buildings, tours and activities are open to the general public.

For more information on what’s available visit https://www.templesquare.com.

Clark Planetarium

Featuring an incredible IMAX theater, the Clark Planetarium is where you’ll want to go if you want to be immersed in the universe and discover the creation of celestial bodies.

Patrons will be treated to a variety of shows including:

- Asteroid Hunters 3D

- Birth of Planet Earth

- Planetary Processes

- And more!

For more information about exhibits and hours go to https://slco.org/clark-planetarium.

Millcreek Canyon

Recreation abounds at Millcreek Canyon in the Wasatch Mountains. Not only will you discover the natural beauty of Utah and all it has to offer but you can spend days here soaking in nature.

Visitors to the canyon enjoy hiking, camping, dense forests and even a couple of restaurants.

Bingham Copper Mine

At 2.5 miles wide and .5 miles deep the Bingham Copper Mine is truly a sight to behold. It’s one of the world’s biggest open-pit copper mines and is located just outside Salt Lake City.

Shuttle tours are available and due to the ongoing COVID crisis you’ll want to check often for updates.

More information can be found here: https://riotintokennecott.com/visit.

The Great Saltair

The Saltair Pavilion is an events venue that is located roughly 15 miles from Salt Lake City and has a capacity of about 4,600.

Event-goers can enjoy the view of the Great Salt Lake, enjoy events and concerts and those 21+ can visit the Saltair Sky bar for an extra good time.

For more information about upcoming events and accommodations visit https://thesaltair.com.

