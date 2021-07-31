Summer Fun In St Paul, Minnesota

Negative Space/Pexels

Welcome to Summer 2021! What better place is there to be in the sunshine than St. Paul? Take some time to relax from this dreadful year and explore the best of what your city has to offer in fun and entertainment. Whether it’s a stroll through nature, an exploration of architecture and history, or walking in the shoes of notorious gangsters, St. Paul has you covered for entertainment.

Here are some of the best things to do for Summer 2021 in St. Paul.

Mall of America

This might be one of the coolest places on earth. Mall of America opened in 1992 and has since become one of the premier destinations for tens of millions of visitors every year, and for good reason.

The word mall is a bit deceiving here, because when is the last time you went to a mall to see a concert or a fashion show? When did you ever go to a mall to stay in a hotel? Well, at Mall of America you can do just about anything.

Aside from the obvious shopping experiences with some of the finest stores there are a myriad other entertaining things to take advantage of including:

- Nickelodeon Universe

- SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium

- Flyover America

- Crayola Experience

- And so many more!

For more information visit www.mallofamerica.com

Minnehaha Falls

Take a self-guided or guided tour of Minnehaha Regional Park and you’re in for a real treat. 170 acres are home to stunning nature and of course the beautiful waterfalls.

Walking tours will take you to see several attractions like the John Stevens House, Pergola Garden, Minnehaha Garden, Sea Salt Eatery and Bike Rentals, Longfellow House and Gardens and the Hiawatha Statue.

Como Park Zoo

Open 365 days per year and currently accepting reservations only (so act soon), the Como Park Zoo is your destination for exotic wildlife you may never have seen. But there is also so much more available here than your typical zoo and conservatory.

Visitors can take classes, reserve spots for hosting weddings and other events, experience art and other great attractions.

Vist https://comozooconservatory.org for more information and to reserve your spot.

Cathedral of Saint Paul

Just one of the many beautiful historic buildings in the area, the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Saint Paul is unique in its stunning architecture and art.

For more information and to tour the cathedral visit https://www.cathedralsaintpaul.org.

Minnesota History Center

Home of the Minnesota Historical Society, the History Center is an incredible museum and library in downtown St. Paul.

Learn all about Minnesota History, tour the library, rent space for a beautiful event, and enjoy the shopping available to patrons.

More information can be found here https://www.mnhs.org/historycenter.

Fort Snelling State Park

Considered the center of the earth by the Mdewakanton Dakota people, Fort Snelling State Park lies where the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers meet.

There’s a host of things to do here and no end of fun to be had. Visitors to the park can take part in a range of activities to include hiking, biking, nature museums, canoeing, kayaking, bird watching, wildlife viewing, cross country, paddleboard and rowboat rentals.

Gangster Tours

Take a trip back in time to the 1930’s and explore the history of gangsters in St. Paul. Walk in the shoes of some of the most notorious bad guys like Ma Barker and Babyface Nelson as you visit night clubs and the sites is various crimes.

Learn all about organized crime in a city with a colorful past. Tours are open year-round and the cost is $30 per person.

For more information visit http://www.wabashastreetcaves.com/gangster.html

