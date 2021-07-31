Summer Fun In Detroit, Michigan

Travis Rupert/Pexels

The heat is on full blast this summer! It’s been a long year for many reasons and most folks are ready to shed the burdens and take a little walk in the sun. Fun with friends and family is an important thing for your mental health so we have compiled a list of things you can do together this summer in Detroit.

Whether it’s exotic wildlife, beautiful architecture or history you like, Detroit has something for you.

Here are some of the best things to do in Detroit for Summer 2021.

Belle Isle

982 acres make up this island park in Detroit, Michigan. It is open year-round for patrons and free to enter unless you want to drive on the island.

Group tours and field trips are available by appointment, otherwise you are free to explore the conservancy and all it has to offer.

Rent space, see the aquarium or host an event on the isle.

For more information you can visit https://www.belleisleconservancy.org.

Motown Museum

Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown, purchased the building in 1959 and it is now a hot destination for people from all over the world.

Tours can be booked and several programs are available to take part in that include:

- Spark Summer Camp

- Ignite Summer Camp

- Motown Mic: Spoken Word Competition

- And others!

More information can be found here https://www.motownmuseum.org.

Detroit Zoo

There are so many exhibits to experience at the Detroit Zoo that we can’t list them all here but here are a few of the best:

- African Forest (Ostrich, White Stork, Eland and others)

- African Grasslands (Wildebeest, Lions, Rhinoceros and more)

- Arctic Ring of Life (Polar Bear and Arctic Fox)

- Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness

See more of the available exhibits and learn about ticketing by visiting https://detroitzoo.org.

Comerica Park

Home of the Detroit Tigers and boasting a capacity of over 41,000, Comerica Park is the perfect place to have some Spring Break fun while you catch a game.

Information about upcoming games and events can be found here https://www.mlb.com/tigers/ballpark.

Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre is the largest theatre in the city of Detroit and is a performing arts theatre that seats about 5,000 people.

The inside of the building is absolutely stunning and is worth visiting simply to see the architecture.

Some of the upcoming events include:

- Alabama

- Blue Man Group

- Chris Tucker

- And many others throughout the year

More information on the theatre and events can be found here http://foxtheatredetroit.net.

Street Art Walking Tour

Public art is a staple of Detroit and it’s worth taking the time to go and visit the many pieces throughout the city.

Admire the art, grab a bite or a brew, do some shopping along the way and pick up a souvenir or two.

More information can be found at this site https://detroit.curbed.com/maps/public-art-detroit-mural-statue

Lake Eerie Bird Watching

One of the best destinations in the entire US to go bird watching is Lake Eerie and the nearly 250,000 who come every year can attest to that fact.

The range of different fowl species that can be found is amazing. Those who are into birding already, or those who want to get into the hobby will be treated to such species as:

- Connecticut Warbler

- Red-breasted Merganser

- American Coot

- Great Black-backed Gull

- Swainson’s Thrush

- Broad-winged Hawk

- Great Blue Heron

- And more!

Skyscraper Walk

Landmarks abound in the city of Detroit and those who are interested in architecture and history might want to consider a self-guided tour of the many skyscrapers and other buildings that make up the city.

