Nashville, TN

Summer Fun In Nashville, Tennessee

TBD Entertainment & News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FVmQ_0bDuZ5QA00
Chait Goli/Pexels

It’s summer time and we gratefully say hello to the much-needed sunshine. But many people are looking to beat the heat and get out to have some fun with friends and family. We think Nashville is a great place to load up on fun and entertainment. Whether you’re into classical music, beautiful nature, historic buildings or running into your favorite celebrity (kind of), Nashville has the goods.

Here are some of the best things to do for Summer 2021 in Nashville.

Centennial Park

Formerly the site of the state fair and then the World’s Fair, Centennial Park is not only a beautiful place to relax in the sun but is also home to a full-scale replica of the Greek temple, The Parthenon.

The architecture is exquisite and the building itself is surely one of a kind in the US.

The park is also home to some great wartime memorabilia and loads of cultural events. Be sure to check this one out.

Belle Meade Historic Site

Belle Meade is a fantastic place to take some time away from the daily grind and soak up some Tennessee history. Patrons are treated to an incredible tour of the Belle Meade mansion where they learn about its history and the families that called it home.

Other historic tours are available as well as wine and food pairings, bourbon tastings and family tours.

For more information visit https://visitbellemeade.com.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

Visit the home and tomb of one of the United States most important Presidents. The Hermitage offers tours of the mansion and grounds as well as the tomb of Andrew Jackson. Other activities include wine tastings, historic tours and exhibits, special events and K-12 education.

More information can be found at https://thehermitage.com.

Percy Priest Lake

Percy Priest Lake is a one-stop destination for Spring time fun. Visitors can participate in a range of outdoor activities including camping, fishing, sunset watching, picnicking and boating.

Be sure to check out the dam and the marinas that offer dining and live entertainment.

Visit http://www.percypriestlake.org for more information about the lake and available amenities.

Nashville Symphony

Add a bit of culture to your Spring Break this year with a visit to the Nashville Symphony. Take in a tear-jerking concert by some amazing musicians or even rent part of the venue for your own activities.

Don’t miss out on the gift shop while you’re there. More information about concerts and tickets can be found at https://www.nashvillesymphony.org.

Madame Tussauds

Nashville has it all when it comes to the entertainment scene and Madame Tussaud’s brings it all together by letting you meet your favorite stars, kind of. Idols abound in the wax museum and patrons are treated to photo ops with their favorite celebrities from past and present.

Snap a selfie with Elvis, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire and so many more.

Find more information and purchase your tickets here https://www.madametussauds.com/nashville.

Germantown

Charming doesn’t even begin to describe the atmosphere of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. Step back from the modern era and enjoy the sites as you sip some java from a quaint café. Take in the beauty of architecture past as you stand in awe of the Victorian buildings.

Boutiques, eateries and a fantastic Farmer’s Market round out the experience and make Germantown a hot destination for fun and culture.

The Escape Game

Spend a private hour with family and friends in one of the most exciting escape room experiences with The Escape Game. For those who can’t make it in person there are virtual escape games available. Can you and your team escape before time runs out?

For more information and to book a group visit https://theescapegame.com/nashville.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7d5526f4a52bf44b3ebae416435ff8a6.blob

I aim to inform and inspire through up to date publications in the fields of hobbies, interests, arts, entertainment and original works of fiction!

Polson, MT
182 followers
Loading

More from TBD Entertainment & News

Salt Lake City, UT

Summer Fun In Salt Lake City, Utah

Summer is here and in full swing and it’s time to get out and enjoy the sun and some family fun. Salt Lake City is home to a trove of interesting attractions both historical and modern. Whether you want to experience the universe, discover an old copper mine, play with the sea life or see some amazing architecture, Salt Lake has something for you.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Summer Fun In St Paul, Minnesota

Welcome to Summer 2021! What better place is there to be in the sunshine than St. Paul? Take some time to relax from this dreadful year and explore the best of what your city has to offer in fun and entertainment. Whether it’s a stroll through nature, an exploration of architecture and history, or walking in the shoes of notorious gangsters, St. Paul has you covered for entertainment.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Summer Fun In Detroit, Michigan

The heat is on full blast this summer! It’s been a long year for many reasons and most folks are ready to shed the burdens and take a little walk in the sun. Fun with friends and family is an important thing for your mental health so we have compiled a list of things you can do together this summer in Detroit.Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Summer Fun In Cincinnati, Ohio

Summer is in full roar and it’s melting many of us away! Nevertheless, we feel it’s time to soak up the sun in Cincinnati and have some good old family fun. Whether you’re looking to fly through the air, visit some exotic land and sea life, ride some thrilling rides or learn about creation, Cincinnati has the goods.Read full story
Idaho State

Summer Fun In Boise, Idaho

Many people are looking to beat the summer heat and get out to have some fun with friends and family. We think Boise is a great place to load up on fun and entertainment. Whether you want to hang out with some exotic wildlife, splash around at a water park, learn some history at a museum or explore a national forest, Boise is the place to be this summer.Read full story

To Find A Way (Chapter Seven)

From what he could tell there were about six more men to deal with from the outpost. Predictably, they came to check on the shot they heard. The men had left about twenty minutes ago, without the body of their friend. They really were evil.Read full story

To Find A Way (Chapter Five)

He woke to the light reflecting off of the snow and a blanket over him that he hadn’t remembered grabbing. The kid was nowhere to be seen. Dumb move, he thought to himself. He shouldn’t have trusted Mark so easily. But, like most things he was playing this journey by ear. And the kid seemed to be genuine.Read full story
Missoula County, MT

To Find A Way (Chapter Three)

With a flashlight from the bag William had given him he made a quick sweep of the building. There was a lobby with some literature about the area and to either side were fairly long hallways that led to large bathrooms. The ends of the hallways led to a couple of exits. He made a note of that.Read full story

Shocking Ways To Highlight Your Blog And Make Readers Come To You, For Free

Are you tired of grinding day after day with little to no results? Want your blog to rake in readers and potential customers? Congratulations! You have reached your desired destination.Read full story

Tips For Dealing With Fear And Panic (From A Panic King)

Death. Sickness. Loss of control. These have been my worst fears for my entire adult life and I still struggle with them daily. I even went so far as to develop a terrible panic disorder which only heightened my fear of losing control.Read full story

3 Ways We Justify Procrastination (And How To Overcome It)

So, you’ve gotten up at 6:30 for a bright and fresh start to the day. You made a goal the night before to start a new routine and you’re excited about it. Or at least you were until you actually woke up.Read full story

Ghosts Of The NorthEast

In the city of Adams, NY the ghostly presence of the Ephraim family is thought to be immortal. According to spirits and history, Sloane Ephraim is said to be leading many a great adventure across the land. As such, today her tombstone in Bethanyfield Cemetery is kept essentially untouched. Visitors can see the initials, "SEPH," as a service of remembrance.Read full story

Girls, Give Him A Push Without Pushing

When he says it's not quite right, do you struggle for a way to encourage him? Do you think he's confusing the commitment signal with the occasional inappropriate comment, or vague non-committal gesture? It can be difficult to navigate, to assist the increasingly calm and thoughtful man who is sadly, but inevitably, breaking up with you.Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

The Bandage Man of the Oregon Coast (More Ghost Encounters)

How many of you enjoy the paranormal? Wouldn’t it be great to encounter an entity that had only your demise in mind? You’re in luck!. I’m going to share with you my experience with one of our favorite ghosts of the Oregon Coast. The Bandage Man.Read full story
Polson, MT

Scary Ghost Encounters

In the Northwest of Montana, on the South shore of the Flathead Lake lies the little town of Polson. It’s situated on the Flathead Native American Reservation and boasts a population barely over 5,000 residents.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy