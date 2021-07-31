Summer Fun In Nashville, Tennessee

Chait Goli/Pexels

It’s summer time and we gratefully say hello to the much-needed sunshine. But many people are looking to beat the heat and get out to have some fun with friends and family. We think Nashville is a great place to load up on fun and entertainment. Whether you’re into classical music, beautiful nature, historic buildings or running into your favorite celebrity (kind of), Nashville has the goods.

Here are some of the best things to do for Summer 2021 in Nashville.

Centennial Park

Formerly the site of the state fair and then the World’s Fair, Centennial Park is not only a beautiful place to relax in the sun but is also home to a full-scale replica of the Greek temple, The Parthenon.

The architecture is exquisite and the building itself is surely one of a kind in the US.

The park is also home to some great wartime memorabilia and loads of cultural events. Be sure to check this one out.

Belle Meade Historic Site

Belle Meade is a fantastic place to take some time away from the daily grind and soak up some Tennessee history. Patrons are treated to an incredible tour of the Belle Meade mansion where they learn about its history and the families that called it home.

Other historic tours are available as well as wine and food pairings, bourbon tastings and family tours.

For more information visit https://visitbellemeade.com.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

Visit the home and tomb of one of the United States most important Presidents. The Hermitage offers tours of the mansion and grounds as well as the tomb of Andrew Jackson. Other activities include wine tastings, historic tours and exhibits, special events and K-12 education.

More information can be found at https://thehermitage.com.

Percy Priest Lake

Percy Priest Lake is a one-stop destination for Spring time fun. Visitors can participate in a range of outdoor activities including camping, fishing, sunset watching, picnicking and boating.

Be sure to check out the dam and the marinas that offer dining and live entertainment.

Visit http://www.percypriestlake.org for more information about the lake and available amenities.

Nashville Symphony

Add a bit of culture to your Spring Break this year with a visit to the Nashville Symphony. Take in a tear-jerking concert by some amazing musicians or even rent part of the venue for your own activities.

Don’t miss out on the gift shop while you’re there. More information about concerts and tickets can be found at https://www.nashvillesymphony.org.

Madame Tussauds

Nashville has it all when it comes to the entertainment scene and Madame Tussaud’s brings it all together by letting you meet your favorite stars, kind of. Idols abound in the wax museum and patrons are treated to photo ops with their favorite celebrities from past and present.

Snap a selfie with Elvis, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire and so many more.

Find more information and purchase your tickets here https://www.madametussauds.com/nashville.

Germantown

Charming doesn’t even begin to describe the atmosphere of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. Step back from the modern era and enjoy the sites as you sip some java from a quaint café. Take in the beauty of architecture past as you stand in awe of the Victorian buildings.

Boutiques, eateries and a fantastic Farmer’s Market round out the experience and make Germantown a hot destination for fun and culture.

The Escape Game

Spend a private hour with family and friends in one of the most exciting escape room experiences with The Escape Game. For those who can’t make it in person there are virtual escape games available. Can you and your team escape before time runs out?

For more information and to book a group visit https://theescapegame.com/nashville.

