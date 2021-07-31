Cincinnati, OH

Summer Fun In Cincinnati, Ohio

Summer is in full roar and it’s melting many of us away! Nevertheless, we feel it’s time to soak up the sun in Cincinnati and have some good old family fun. Whether you’re looking to fly through the air, visit some exotic land and sea life, ride some thrilling rides or learn about creation, Cincinnati has the goods.

Here are some of the best things to do for Summer 2021 in Cincinnati, OH.

21C Museum Hotel

This hotel has it all. Not only can you stay in one of the 156 beautiful boutique rooms, there are so many opportunities for entertainment. Food and drink are available, private events are hosted, there’s a spa to be enjoyed and you get to stay in a beautiful neighborhood.

But, even better than all that, how many hotels have you stayed at that are also contemporary art museums?

There’s always a reason to come back to 21C because they have an ever-changing list of exhibits from contemporary artists.

For more information and to book one of their incredible rooms visit https://www.21cmuseumhotels.com/cincinnati.

Cincinnati Zoo

Opened in 1873, the Cincinnati Zoo abounds with exotic wildlife and stunning botanical gardens that make the perfect Spring Break getaway.

Popular exhibits include the following:

- Dragons!

- Dobsa Giraffe Ridge

- Cat Canyon

- Gibbon Islands

- Kroger Lords of the Arctic

- And many more!

For more information about the exhibits and to plan your visit go to http://cincinnatizoo.org.

CoCo Key

CoCo Key Water Resort is a fantastic place to visit any time of the year. 50,000 square feet of indoor fun, temperature controlled to 84 degrees is all you need to let loose with the family. Plenty of attractions are available and of course, you can enjoy the dining experience.

Private party rooms and a video game arcade round out the experience and make for a great one-stop destination.

More information can be found here http://cocokeycincinnati.com.

Newport Aquarium

A skip and a hop across the river to Newport, KY will take you to the Newport Aquarium. 14 galleries, 70 exhibits and 5 acrylic tunnels for underwater viewing make this a unique place to interact with the sea life.

Some of the best exhibits include:

- Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels

- Amazon Tunnel

- Coral Reef

- Freshwater Falls

- Frog Bog

- Gator Alley

- And many more!

More information about the exhibits and tickets can be found at https://www.newportaquarium.com.

Coney Island Park

Located on the banks of the Ohio River, Coney Island had humble beginnings as an apple orchard. These days it’s home to all sorts of fun, including a water park, great dining, cabanas for the sun lovers, souvenir shops, picnics and lots of special events.

Don’t forget the suntan lotion because you’re not likely to want to leave.

See more here https://coneyislandpark.com.

Krohn Conservatory

This lovely plant conservatory opened in 1933 in Eden Park. It seems you can explore nearly the whole world of flora in this one location and it is truly beautiful.

The different “houses” on the grounds are home to a huge range of plant species and are divided into exhibits for viewing.

Some of the exhibits include:

- Fern House

- Palm House

- Desert House

- Orchid House

More information can be found on their website at https://www.cincinnatiparks.com/krohn.

Creation Museum

No matter your spiritual affiliation you will definitely enjoy the Creation Museum in nearby Petersburg, KY.

Though it does teach Biblical creation there is so much to learn here and it’s truly impressive. A proper museum, it also boasts a planetarium and a life-size replica of Noah’s Ark.

More information can be found on their website at www.creationmuseum.org.

