Summer Fun In Boise, Idaho

Many people are looking to beat the summer heat and get out to have some fun with friends and family. We think Boise is a great place to load up on fun and entertainment. Whether you want to hang out with some exotic wildlife, splash around at a water park, learn some history at a museum or explore a national forest, Boise is the place to be this summer.

Here are some great things to do for Summer 2021 in Boise.

Oregon Trail

You may remember from school that the Oregon Trail spanned from the Missouri River to the territory of Oregon and was the route taken by settlers to occupy the Northwest Territories. The road was treacherous and many thousands of people died on the trail to the West.

The Oregon Trail Historic Reserve in Boise is a great place to soak up the Spring sun and relax in the beauty of nature while being immersed in the history of our country.

Old Idaho Penitentiary

The historic penitentiary is no longer functional as a prison but it is a wonderful museum to the criminal justice system in Idaho.

Visitors can take tours of the buildings and explore some informational exhibits including:

- Disturbing Justice

- Faces of the Idaho State Penitentiary

- J. Curtis Earl Memorial Exhibit

- WWI Idaho Forestry Soldiers

- Crafty Cons

- Idaho Crime, Boise Time

- The Women’s Ward

More information about pre-purchasing tickets can be found here https://history.idaho.gov/location/old-penitentiary.

Zoo Boise

Who doesn’t love visiting with the animals? Even better, who doesn’t love visiting with exotic animals that you don’t get to see in everyday life?

The Boise Zoo has a wide range of exotic wildlife for your viewing pleasure and some of the coolest include:

- Magellanic Penguins

- Red Panda

- Giant Anteater

- Sloth Bear

- Komodo Dragon and many more!

Plan your visit and purchase your admission here https://zooboise.org.

Roaring Springs Water Park

Touted as the largest water park in the Northwest, Roaring Springs is the place where water meets fun. Hosting some of the best attractions is what they do. Our favorites include the Snake River Run, where you can be at a water park and fly in a flying saucer and Thunder Falls, because who doesn’t like to drop 50 feet multiple times just for fun?

Find more information here https://www.roaringsprings.com.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone

The best part of Wahooz is that it’s right next to Roaring Springs. There’s no end of fun to be had at these two destinations. Finish up at the water park and head over to Wahooz for some Laser Tag, a great arcade, bumper cars, rock-climbing or to throw your own party.

See more of the attractions and learn about admissions by visiting https://www.wahoozfunzone.com.

Basque Museum

The museum is a beautiful tribute to the Southern European Basque people and their culture. Current exhibitions include:

- Basques in California

- An Enduring Culture

- Artzainak and more!

More information about the museum and the history of the Basques can be found at https://basquemuseum.eus.

Boise National Forest

Unrivaled camping and day use is available to visitors of the Boise National Forest. Incredible and dense forests abound. Gorgeous trails take you up and down steep mountains. Thousands of miles of waterways give ample opportunity for fun and cabins are ready to be rented for those who enjoy a little more comfort in nature.

See more here https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/boise/recreation.

Altitude Trampoline Park

Host a birthday party or corporate team-building exercise at Altitude and let your cares fly away (after signing a waiver, of course).

Visitors can learn more about booking and about the facility by visiting https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/boise.

