6 Words You Should Stop Saying in Your Relationship and Why

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrVtt_0bVMCLdM00
Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

“You never listen!” I found myself whisper-yelling at my husband in an IKEA parking lot so our daughter wouldn’t overhear.

“I do too!” he hissed through gritted teeth. “You didn’t tell me a time!”

We were both tired and irritable. It’d been a long day, and though I believed I’d told him that we needed to meet family at a certain time, he was emphatic I hadn’t (later, he turned out to be right). We loaded everything into our car, and my husband slipped into the driver’s seat and hightailed it.

Things were tense until much later. Without realizing it, I’d fallen into the trap so many couples do because they get mired in their own irritations and resentments against one another.

Falling into the trap of “all-or-nothing” thinking is the quickest way to kill love in any good relationship.

They always forget to take the trash out!
They never want to have sex!

Also called “splitting” or “black-or-white thinking”, this is when you stop seeing someone as a composite of both their positive and negative qualities, instead seeing them as either all good or all bad.

If I’d given any thought to my husband’s listening abilities before I snapped, “You never listen!” I wouldn’t have said it because it wouldn’t have been true. My husband is a great listener, and it’s one of the many reasons I was first so attracted to him.

Too often though, we may get caught up in “all-or-nothing”thinking, and woe to our partner (and the health and happiness of our relationship!) when that happens. Our partner suddenly can’t do anything right, and every time they mess up, no matter how small, it just re-confirms our misguided beliefs about them.

If this pattern continues, even a good relationship will quickly deterioate.

While we all sometimes exaggerate, the real harm comes when we start chronically seeing our partner or our relationship negatively. One way to start addressing this type of thinking is to pay close attention to your word choices.

“Always”

We most often use the word “always” in a negative context. While it may feel accurate, is it really? If you feel or think that your partner is “always” late, is that true, or have they just been late a lot lately or maybe they had some extenuating circumstances going on?

Unfortunately, this word keeps you stuck in a cycle of believing things can’t improve or from extending your partner patience and understanding.

“Never”

While it’s the opposite of “always,” it doesn’t do any less damage. “Never” is just as inflexible and unforgivable, giving your partner no room for mistakes. Does your partner really never support you? Will things really never get better? (Well, yeah, if you keep thinking like that…)

“Can’t”

“This relationship can’t be fixed.” “He was supposed to do ______, but I can’t count on him to do anything.”

The word “can’t” implies helplessness and hopelessness. While it can be used, when we get stuck using it too often, we tend to overgeneralize and make what could be possible into the impossible.

“Ruined”

“Well, tonight’s ruined,” my first husband said to me one night after we’d bickered on the way home from a date.

“What are you talking about? It was just one little fight!” I retorted.

But, he was right. The night was ruined because, instead of working to come back from it, he decided to go play a video game in the living room and ignore me, and I went to bed alone.

The word “ruined” implies something is irreparable, and if we think something’s broken and unfixable, why bother trying?

“Totally/Entirely”

“Something’s totally wrong with her.” “He’s a total asshole when he gets mad.”

People aren’t wholly one thing or another. They’re made up of a lot of little parts. Yeah, your lady may have been extra snippy lately, but maybe it’s just because she’s going through a hard time at work. He may turn into a jerk when he’s mad, but is that all he is?

When you jump from seeing a character trait or aspect of your partner as indicative of the whole of them, it blinds you to seeing anything else about them. Instead of wearing rose-colored glasses, you’re seeing the person you fell in love with through shit-smeared ones.

“Anymore”

“He used to compliment me when we first started dating, but he doesn’t do it anymore.”

“Anymore” is one of those words we use when we’re moaning over how things “used” to be and “aren’t” now. It implies that things have changed for the worse and denies you the opportunity to have hope for the future.

When you find yourself using some of these words, you’d be better off taking a step back, assessing, and reframing. Does your partner really never/always/totally/anymore says/does/is_____? Can whatever be salvaged? Is it possible you’ve fallen into toxic overgeneralizing?

Your partner deserves as much love, patience, understanding, and kindness as you would want from them. Unfortunately, “all-or-nothing” thinking is an easy way to develop resentments and forget all of your partner’s good qualities. Keep it in check by paying attention to your thinking and what you say to and about your partner.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b04f8dea34ef1ca0ea8866f2b883d61d.blob

Certified Relationship Coach and Writer. E-mail: tarablairball@gmail.com

Memphis, TN
4580 followers
Loading

More from Tara Blair Ball

Shelby County, TN

The Facebook post that has a Shelby County municipal administrator under investigation

While many of us believe that what we post on social media should have no impact on our professional lives, that may not be the case for one Shelby County administrator. Her now-deleted Facebook post is currently under investigation and may lead to disciplinary action.Read full story
Shelby County, TN

Your choice not to wear a mask? Not for Shelby County.

Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press, via Associated Press. As of Monday of this week, parents across the state have the freedom to choose whether or not their children have to wear a mask at school, but Shelby County and the Memphis area have now issued a new countywide mask mandate to begin Friday, August 20th.Read full story
5 comments

I Struggled Over Who My Partner Dated in the Past. Now I Don't. Here's How.

The man who is now my husband has a type, one he’s rarely strayed from, except, actually, for me. When we first began dating and I heard about or happened to see one of his ex-partners, I found it maddening. How could he have been into those women, but now into me?? I wondered.Read full story

7 Bad Habits Healthy Couples Don't Do

Photo by AllGo - An App For Plus Size People on Unsplash. I grew up believing a healthy relationship was all about finding the right person. If a couple wasn’t healthy, it simply meant they weren’t “soulmates.”Read full story

Why You Should Attend Couples Counseling, Even If You and Your Partner Are Fine.

The room Beverly led us to was bright. Too bright. I blinked my eyes at the unexpected light spilling through the open blinds and onto the pristine couch and tastefully selected throw pillows.Read full story

Has Your Relationship Has Become One-Sided? How to Tell, and How to Fix It

“That sounds pretty one-sided,” my friend said after I’d described an interaction with my partner that was much like many of our interactions. She said it so casually, as if she was telling me her shirt was red. Yet, that day, it struck me like something much deeper. It struck me like it was truth.Read full story

7 Habits to Avoid If You Want to Protect Your Relationship

“You don’t appreciate me,” my husband said. As a Relationship Coach, I work with many couples on improving their relationship, so it’s a particular sore spot when my husband points out that I miss the mark too.Read full story

The #1 Thing a Relationship Coach Recommends to Her Clients

I first heard heard of a “Fair Fighting Contract” over a decade ago when my ex-husband and I were in couples counseling. We’d made the appointment because we fought in ways that were disrespectful at the least, and mean at the worst.Read full story
New York City, NY

A Black queer "Socialist" wins a council seat in New York City

Kristin Richardson Jordan "wasn't supposed to win" for the Harlem's District 9 seat, Jacobin Magazine reported. She ran against Bill Perkins, "well-established incumbent," on a rather radical platform. On her website, she is described as "a creative, Black, [member of the LGTBQIA+ community], activist, author, teacher, Brown University graduate, social justice advocate, spiritual warrior, and 3rd-generation Harlemite." She also campaigned with a "defund the police" platform and is very much not conservative or pro-cop, like Eric Adams, the next mayor of New York City.Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Want $100? New York City now offers incentive for individuals to get COVID vaccine

What would you do with an extra $100? Take yourself and a loved one out to a nice meal? Put it toward a bill? Well, if you've yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine in New York City, you can qualify to get $100 after you get your first dose.Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

How some New Yorkers feel about the new vaccination mandates

Starting August 16th, customers and clients will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at certain indoor businesses, such as indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, and fitness centers.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Nowhere in New York City can someone afford a one-bedroom apartment on a minimum wage income

The National Low Income Housing Coalition recently released its Out of Reach 2021 report. This report calculates how many hours an individual would need to work at the state minimum wage in order to afford a one- or two-bedroom dwelling in their area.Read full story
3 comments

"Free speech is dying:" Google censors Piers Morgan article on Dailymail.com

Piers Morgan, a broadcaster and journalist, made waves last week when he came down on Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. After she chose to quit the U.S. team in the Tokyo Olympics, Piers Morgan took to the DailyMail to write a column titled, "Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country."Read full story
1 comments

These 10 Crazy New York State Laws Are Unbelievable

Every state has its share of weird laws still on the books, but these ten from the great state of New York are certainly some of the weirdest. Keep reading to see if you've broken any of these before!Read full story
New York City, NY

Researchers find signs of other COVID-19 variants in New York City sewage system

A gathering of analysts charged by New York City with scouring human sewage for indications of COVID-19 — and its many transforming variations — made a surprising discovery in April.Read full story
New York City, NY

The places in New York City you can only go if you're vaccinated

As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive up the surge in new cases, local businesses, venues, and concert halls are now taking it into their hands to help stop the spread.Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

City University of New York to forgive millions in student loan debt for over 50,000 students

City University of New York declared this week that it is utilizing government COVID-19 relief funds to forgive up to $125 million in student debt for up to 50,000 students who were selected during the pandemic. New York City students should rejoice at this news.Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Beekeeping surges as a "hobby of choice" in New York City

During the pandemic, urban beekeeping surprisingly became the hobby of choice for many New Yorkers. Beekeeping was legalized in New York City in 2010. It's considered a "small space" hobby, which is good for apartment dwellers in the Big Apple. Just one "hive" can subsist in a space the size of a two-drawer filing cabinet.Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's violent crime rate continues in certain crime "hot spots"

For three decades, the violent crime rate in New York City has been decreasing (up to 19%), but for those who live in crime-ridden areas, they only saw a decline of 11%. Is the NYPD and other government agencies doing their job to support these crime hot spots? And why are the numbers of violent crimes rising again?Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy