How some New Yorkers feel about the new vaccination mandates

Starting August 16th, customers and clients will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at certain indoor businesses, such as indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, and fitness centers.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press briefing, "“It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life. This is crucial, because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination.”

This initiative, called "Key to NYC Pass," is the country's first city-wide mandate. “It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities. The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated.”

New York City has seen a drastic rise in positive test cases with a plateauing of vaccination rates. A little less than half of the city is currently vaccinated. Instead of instituting a mask mandate, this is a step toward requiring individuals get a vaccine "to participate in society fully," as he said.

The New York Post reported that New York City residents and visitors "will be required to show either the state’s 'Excelsior Pass,' the city’s new vaccine pass or Center for Disease Control’s paper vaccine card, as proof of vaccination."

While some have heralded the mandate as necessary for stopping the spread of COVID-19 in New York City, others have spoken out against it.

Acting Mayor of Boston Kim Janey compared the mandate to slavery and birtherism.

She told WCVB5, “During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through here, we’ve heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC communities.”

On Twitter, many users spoke out against it:

One user said it would hurt New York City businesses: "Bad move that will only hurt the NYC economy. Never should you force a vaccine to enter places. It's easier to just make a mask mandate. Businesses can lose 35% of their business."

One user compared the mandate to Nazi Germany: "It's official. New York is entering 1930s Berlin. 'Show me your papers.'"

Still another said, "This is a violation of my health privacy. This is government overreach. Ridiculous."

Another user didn't seem bothered by the mandate: "I won’t be supporting restaraunts or gyms. Simple as that," they said.

Others spoke out in support too. One said, "This is such a smart move on the part of NYC. Leadership matters." Another pointed out some of the benefits: "I feel safer, staff of these establishments feel safer, and it’s keeping our infection numbers down and allowing us to continue to ease restrictions. This is how you safely reopen a city during a pandemic."

Residents of and visitors to New York City, how do you feel about these mandates? For or against? Tell me in the comments!

