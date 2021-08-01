The places in New York City you can only go if you're vaccinated

Photo by Aditya Chinchure on Unsplash

As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive up the surge in new cases, local businesses, venues, and concert halls are now taking it into their hands to help stop the spread.

In more places than ever, individuals now must show proof of vaccination to be able to attend.

With Broadway theaters being the most recent to declare that all participants should show proof of vaccination (waiting at least 14 days after their second dose), there are other popular venues that will follow suit.

The vaccine requirement in all Broadway theaters follows a declaration by the Actors' Equity Association's - an association that addresses entertainers and stage supervisors - that all entertainers and stage team individuals should be completely inoculated against COVID-19.

Special cases for the new guideline for Broadway theatergoers are children under age 12, who are not yet qualified for the shot, and individuals with a chronic illness or those with religious beliefs that prevent them. Notwithstanding, the individuals who are excluded from the standard should show verification of a negative COVID-19 test to enter a Broadway theater.

The Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall - waiting to open in September and October - said they will also only permit those to attend who can show proof of vaccination, and no children under 12 years of age will be allowed.

Also, there will be free shows in each district for just immunized individuals. The shows will be held during the city's "Homecoming Week," from August 14 to 22.

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, individuals from the Wu-Tang Clan, will feature the free show set to occur Aug. 17 at the Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “There’s a lot going on and this is just one of five concerts, all to celebrate the rebirth of New York City."

These free shows start Monday, Aug. 16, in the Bronx at Orchard Beach, and lead up to a show on Central Park's Great Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 21, where Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Paul Simon are set to feature.

The four outer-borough shows will be hosted by the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which opened recently in the Bronx.

As shows continue in New York City, a few venues and artists have made specific shows for just those who can show proof of vaccination. Madison Square Garden will require proof of vaccination for all attendees at a Foo Fighters show on Father's Day. The New York Times also reports that The Park Avenue Armory is requiring all participants of their forthcoming "Dark Blue Sea" performance to be able to show proof of vaccination.

While some may consider these "proof of vaccination only" events as segregating between those vaccinated and those not, the administrators believe this is a way to truly encourage the safety of all participants and patrons.

