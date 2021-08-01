New York City now offers $100 incentive for individuals to get COVID vaccine

Photo by Colin Watts on Unsplash

What would you do with an extra $100? Take yourself and a loved one out to a nice meal? Put it toward a bill? Well, if you've yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine in New York City, you can qualify to get $100 after you get your first dose.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that these shots began on Friday at all city-run vaccination sites. To qualify, you simply have to show proof of New York City residence or employment.

Mayor de Blasio stated, “When you get your first dose, you will get a $100 incentive. It does not get better than that.”

Individuals can receive their pay-out in the form of pre-paid debit cards e-mailed to them or mailed to their personal address. The New York City Economic Development Corporation will be handling the logistics of how you can expect to get your pay-out.

This financial incentive comes as Mayor de Blasio continues to avoid restating an indoor mask mandate. Employees across the city are currently being required to show proof of vaccination, including all those employed in healthcare as well as muncipal city employees. But Mayor de Blasio seems reticent to institute a city-wide mask mandate, despite rising COVID-19 infection rates.

New York City continues to struggle with increasing their vaccination rates. The New York Daily News reports that more than 40% of the population still remains unvaccinated.

As vaccination rates throughout the city have plateaued, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. On Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported that, "the city’s seven-day average test positivity rate reached 2.55% on Wednesday, the highest in months, while another 108 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19."

The CDC's new guidelines recommend that areas with "high or substantial" transmission rates should reinstate masks for all public indoor settings. New York City falls within the "high or substantial" transmission rate, but Mayor de Blasio continues to be reticent.

His last response to whether he would initiate an indoor mask mandate was, “We are assessing the new information from the CDC right now. We got it less than 24 hours ago, and it is complicated information so our health team is reviewing it. We’ll have more to say on it in the next few days.”

Mayor de Blasio's goal to mitigate the spread is a focus on vaccination instead of reinstituting mandatory indoor masking.

Still others are upset that, because they got their vaccine months ago, they don't qualify for the $100 incentive.

In answer to that, Mayor de Blasio said, "Congratulations, you got vaccinated. You were protected from COVID. It was free. It was the right thing to do for yourself, for your family, for your community. You did the right thing and the reward is you were kept safe, and you’re alive because of it.”

How do you feel about the new $100 incentive? Do you qualify or do you wish you had? Will it make you inclined to get the vaccine or more likely to keep holding out? Tell me in the comments!

