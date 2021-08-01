New York City Broadway theaters will now require audience members to be vaccinated and wear masks

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash

In a move in line with the rest of New York City, theater goers can now expect to show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside all Broadway theaters until October 2021.

The Broadway League reported Friday that the proprietors and administrators of every one of the 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require proof of both COVID-19 vaccines for crowd individuals, as well as entertainers and theater staff.

Masks will likewise be needed inside the theater, except for eating or drinking in assigned areas.

Under this intiative, visitors will not be able to attend a show without proof of being fully vaccinated along with their theater ticket.

"Fully vaccinated" means that theater goers will not be able to attend a show until 14 days after their second dose.

Theater proprietors and administrators will start telling ticket holders who currently have tickets to shows through October 31, 2021.

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said, "As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I'm pleased that the theater owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses. A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theaters makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety."

This policy will be revisited in November 2021. If the highly contagious Delta variant gets more under in control, there is hope that these measures will no longer be necessary then.

Exemptions are being made for kids under 12 and individuals with a chronic illness or a religious belief that prevents them from getting the vaccine. For individuals in these cases, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours before the start of the show.

Nick Scandalios, of the Nederlander Organization, said, "With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among New York City audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority. As we get ready for Broadway's big comeback, the entire theater community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We're all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway."

While many would like things to get back to normal, positive COVID-19 test cases continue to rise and this is just one of several measures currently in place in New York City to hopefully slow its spread.

