Anti-asian attacks continue in New York City

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Many cities across the country have reported an increase in Anti-Asian attacks since March of 2020. Many consider it the result of Trump's labeling of COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus."

Sadly, there seems to be no end to these attacks in sight, even in the richly diverse New York City. Since January of this year, there have been a reported 109 incidents of Anti-Asian attacks since January 2021.

Sadly, many of the victims of these attacks are elderly, and the assaults have been vicious. The most recent one involved the punching of a 68-year-old woman outside a flower shop in Manhattan.

Bending down to pick up an item from the sidewalk around 10pm in lower Manhattan, an unknown suspect punched the elderly woman in the face. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The victim was left in pain with marked facial swelling, though she refused medical attention.

The hate crimes task force of New York City was notified and is currently investigating the incident in the hopes of finding and pressing charges against the assailant.

Anti-Asian attacks continue in the city. Most recently, the New York Police Department arrested Maricia Bell for an Anti-Asian crime spree, which left four injured. One of those injured included a 75-year-old Asian-American woman that Bell hit in the head with a hammer.

After her arrest, Bell told police about that particular incident, "I was there. She was begging for money. I hit her."

It seems that the majority of these attacks have been motivated by anger and fear because of COVID-19 and Trump's previous labeling of Coronavirus as "the Chinese virus." Possibly surprising is that several of the most recent attackers have been African-Americans. One such attack occurred recently in San Francisco, when an African-American man went on a racist tirade against a gay Asian man and his partner, which included following them and threatening them.

Many cities across the country have reported an increase in Anti-Asian attacks since March of 2020. Sadly, there seems to be no end in sight, even in the richly diverse New York City.

Michael Nguyen, chair of the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance, said, "It's not surprising to me. But I'm also, I'm really saddened. I hope the folks who are the victims of that attack are getting the support they need."

Hopefully, the latest victim gets the medical attention she needs, and her assailant is caught.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.