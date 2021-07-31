New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams says, "America is not a socialist country"

Photo by Gianandrea Villa on Unsplash

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams and former NYPD captain is fed up with the "far-left." Despite being a Democrat, he seems to be pushing important values of the Conservative right, marking himself as a more "moderate" Democratic candidate for New York City.

In a guest appearance on Bill Maher's HBO show, Adams said, "This is not a socialist country, let’s be clear on that. This is a country that believes in giving people the opportunities [so] that they will be able to succeed and excel in this country."

Despite being a Democrat candidate, he believes he's running against a "Democratic Socialists of America movement."

"I’m no longer running against candidates. I’m running against a movement. All across the country, the DSA socialists are mobilizing to stop Eric Adams. They realize that if I’m successful, we’re going to start the process of regaining control of our cities," he said at one of his recent campaigning events.

Though he said his comments were not directed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (he didn't ever mention her explicitly), it's clear that he's pushing against the version of the Democrat party that she supports.

As a former NYPD captain, Adams also stated that he wants to "rebuild that trust between the police and the community." These comments specifically seemed to imply that he was against the calls by Democratic lawmakers across the country, including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

He said on Bill Maher, "I am going to have the backs of my officers but they are going to have the backs of the people of this city they swore to serve and protect."

"We see what’s happening in America. We see the demonization of public safety, which I believe is the prerequisite to prosperity. We see the demonization of those who are high-income earners."

Being against "socialist" policies, backing rather than defunding the police, and being in support of "high-income earners" clearly show Adams as espousing more conservative ideals than would be potentially expected from a Democratic candidate.

Having recently won the Democratic primary against Kathryn Garcia, Adams is set to run against Republican nominee, Curtis Silway, November 2nd in the general election. The Conservative right are happy to hear that a "Democrat" is more in line with their ideals, and some Democrats are excited too about a more "moderate" candidate. Still others are concerned about a new candidate who isn't as "far-left" as they would like.

