New York City is considering vaccine requirement for all restaurant customers and employees

Have you eaten at a restaurant recently? Felt a degree of normalcy for the first time in too long sitting inside your local haunt, enjoying a meal or drink that you used to always enjoy before the havoc of 2020? Well, if you're not vaccinated, and don't want to be, that may prove a problem for you in the future.

There may come a time soon when all restaurant employees and customers in New York City have to show proof of vaccination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday, "All options are on the table...We need mandates....We're climbing the ladder in terms of more mandates, tougher and tougher measures to make sure people are vaccinated."

This announcement came a day after New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer said he "would require all employees and customers to show proof of vaccination before working, eating, or drinking inside any of his restaurants."

Meyer owns Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe as well as 16 other restaurants and locations. "Employees who were not currently vaccinated had 45 days to do so or find a new job, said Meyer."

This potential vaccine mandate isn't surprising coming along after all of the most recent mandates on other workers. Earlier in this month, it was announced that all healthcare workers will now be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, and municipal workers will have to do the same as of this week.

Many feel that these mandates are unnecessary and signs of more and more government interference. "They're trying to make sheep out of us! This is an EXPERIMENTAL vaccine, and I won't get it!" one commenter said.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New York City due to the highly contagious Delta variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio is attempting to make sure that New York City hospitals aren't overrun. Thousands of vaccinated are testing positive, and since a little less than half of the population remains unvaccinated, more and more are likely to get it as they interact more with the public and do things like, going out to eat restaurants and riding the subway.

What do you think of this potential new mandate? Will you want to show your vaccination card when you go to get something to eat? Or will you opt to order take-out or delivery instead? Do you feel like this potential mandate is too much or not enough? Tell me in the comments!

