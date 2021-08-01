Beekeeping surges as a "hobby of choice" in New York City

Photo by Pass the Honey on Unsplash

During the pandemic, urban beekeeping surprisingly became the hobby of choice for many New Yorkers.

Beekeeping was legalized in New York City in 2010. It's considered a "small space" hobby, which is good for apartment dwellers in the Big Apple. Just one "hive" can subsist in a space the size of a two-drawer filing cabinet.

Since its legalization in 2010, urban beekeeping has grown in popularity with a huge increase in new hobbyists between April and December of 2020. The New York Times reported that, "There are now bee-focused nonprofits, public parks with pollinator gardens and jars of hyperlocal honey in abundance at green markets." There's even an apiary in Queens that now handles rescuing bees from office buildings and hotels as well as overflow when someone's hive gets to be too much or they're done with beekeeping.

But environmentalists are beginning to be concerned about the rise of hobby beekeepers in New York City. Some believe they "are a threat to New York’s native pollinators, whose dwindling populations could affect local flora and the environment at large." Still others are worried about the rise of importing bees from other areas to feed the rising demand. Taking bees from other areas and moving them can be detrimental to the local birds and other animals that depend on bees and their contributions to the environment.

326 hives were registered in New York City in 2020 through the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. But not everyone registers their hives, though they are required to. According to the president of the New York City Beekeepers Association, there may be "more than 600 active hives in the city."

Many stores and restaurants also now have their own hives, so they can use homegrown honey in dishes and drinks. Bushwick bakery L’imprimerie and the New York Hilton Midtown are just two that do at this time.

Despite the environmentalists' concerns, it's unlikely beekeeping is going to go away anytime soon.

According to the New York Times, "Bee houses are being installed across the city. The Bee Conservancy, based in New York, created its Sponsor-a-Hive program last year in collaboration with Brooklyn Woods, a nonprofit that trains unemployed and low-income adults in woodworking and fabrication. The pine bee houses are designed with a mixture of nesting tubes for native bees to ensure a diversity of species." Since February 2021, over 350 beehouses have been built with many more in the works, and each one created helps someone learn a now profitable skill.

Are you a beekeeper or would you try it? Tell me in the comments if so!

