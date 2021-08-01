These 10 Crazy New York State Laws Are Unbelievable

Photo by Marliese Streefland on Unsplash

Every state has its share of weird laws still on the books, but these ten from the great state of New York are certainly some of the weirdest. Keep reading to see if you've broken any of these before!

1. It's illegal to speak to other people while you're on an elevator.

Many of us have broken this one, haven't we? I'm not sure why this would be illegal, but it might be as a way to prevent fights from breaking out on elevators. Just think: words could be spoken and then hands could be thrown, all in a very enclosed space. Regardless of why the law was made, elevator passengers are supposed to be totally silent with their bodies facing the elevator door.

2. It's illegal to sell dog or cat fur or flesh.

This law is actually on the books in several states. It makes sense though that New York would want to prevent the unjust killing of our favorite pets. This means that you can't purchase dog or cat fur coats or that your favorite eatery can't sell their meat!

3. It's illegal to wear slippers after 10pm.

I doubt anyone would be cited for this (because who doesn't realize too late that they need something and run down to their local store in their pajamas and slippers??), but this supposedly is an attempt to not attract pests (as they would be drawn maybe to stinky slippers).

4. It's illegal to throw a ball at someone's head on purpose.

This law was put into effect to protect carnival workers in New York. Carnies are people too.

5. It's illegal to take a picture with a tiger.

Maybe tigers aren't a fan of flash photography and get riled up when that happens. Either way, it's illegal to take a picture with one!

6. Men must wear a matching jacket and pants when they go out.

Another law that seriously needs to be removed from the books because, other than business men, who seriously always leaves the house with a matching jacket and pants??

7. People may not greet each other by “putting one’s thumb to the nose and wiggling the fingers."

This gesture is usually accompanied with a "Neener neener neener!" It's a gesture of mocking and derision, that apparently New York finds so disdainful that they put a law into effect to forbit it!

8. It's illegal to let go of more than 25 helium-filled balloons at a time.

The specific number that New York states makes this law a little weird, but it makes sense to limit the number of balloons released. Whether at a wedding, baby shower, gender reveal party, or other celebration, releasing balloons can be harmful. Not only does the balloons falling back to earth cause littering, it can also entangle and hurt wildlife.

9. It's illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket on Sundays.

While this law seems ridiculous (who carries ice cream cones in their pockets??), it was actually a measure put in place to stop horse thieves from trying to lure horses to follow them by offering them a tasty treat. But why just one day of the week? Was it okay for horse thieves to do so Monday through Saturday??

10. It's illegal to hang your clothes on a clothesline to dry.

Clotheslines are considered ugly as well as can lower property values. But they're also very environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Regardless, New York would rather you dry your clothes in a dryer instead of on a line.

Are you guilty of any of these crazy laws in New York? If so, tell me in the comments!

