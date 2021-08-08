New York's Legoland Hotel Has Fully Opened

There is a Legoland Hotel in New York's Hudson Valley, where the building itself contains bricks that resemble the iconic Lego brick-like structure. This hotel will be the first of its kind on the Northeast side and finally opened its doors on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Why It Took Long To Open Up

It took some time to open up due to ongoing renovations, constructions, and the ongoing pandemic. Located in Goshen, New York, this overnight stay has 250 rooms is within a walking distance to the new Legoland New York theme park.

For a map of the general area, see below:

The Legoland Theme Park also reopened just last month. You can read more about the theme park here and learn more about what the theme park offers. To be able to access this facility (including the hotel), you will need to book online.

What to Expect From The Hotel

Each of the guestrooms in the hotel will resemble the various Lego sets and products like:

Lego Friends

Lego Pirates

Lego Kingdom/Castle

Lego Ninjago

As a family-friendly facility, plenty of children and their parents will enjoy the various sleeping and lounge areas, but children get the most fun at this hotel. Beloved by many, Lego sure knows how to appeal to our nostalgia and childhood memories.

Beautiful Decorations

The hotel will boast over 2000 Lego models inside the walls of this hotel, with many Lego decorations adorning the walls, fixtures, and floors.

Those who love Lego, like children, they will be able to engage in various scavenger hunts, workshop stations (where fun creations can be made), treats, and many more.

Here's a video of the hotel's grand opening:

Bricks Family Restaurant

While staying in the hotel, there will be a free breakfast buffet at the Bricks Family Restaurant. However, this will only be free for Legoland Hotel guests only. One can also get family-style dinners at the same place.

For the adults, the Skyline Bar will be more appropriate and will offer many food and drinks. Outdoor heated pools will allow people, especially the adults, to have some fun too.

How This Legoland Differs From the Others

Unlike other Legoland theme parks, this one is in New York. The other Legoland sites in America include Florida and California. However, the New York one is now the newest and biggest, with never-before-seen rides, treats, and decorations.

Currently, there are seven themed lands in Legoland New York. They are:

Brick Street Bricktopia Lego Castle Lego City Lego Ninjago World Miniland Lego Pirates

As mentioned earlier, all these themed lands have been fully completed. To gain access, you will need to book online, download their app, and many more.

It's Family Friendly

The amusement park attraction is primarily geared for young children, such as those between the ages of 2 to 12, but will be family-friendly. Adults can still have some fun too.

Making Reservations

To get into the amusement park and/or hotel, you will need to make a reservation for that specific day, which can be made on their website. For example, a single-day admission can be booked in advance for $79.99 or on the day of for $89.99. Guest rooms at the hotel will start at $279 a night.

For now, they're having a temporary but special grand opening where for $98, you can get a stay at the hotel and two-day park tickets. It's unclear how long this promotion will last.

Final Thoughts

For the people of New York, a tourism boost may be needed, especially as businesses struggle, and people need some semblance of happiness in their lives. In due time, many more people will visit, including families across America. Plus, Lego brings out the child in all of us.