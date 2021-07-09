Mysterious New York Man Flew Around Times Square and Amazed Spectators

Screenshot of the Masked Man (aka Hunter Kowald) from YouTube

In New York City, New York, around the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, there was incredible and unbelievable footage of a masked man flying around Times Square while standing on a hoverboard.

Stunned onlookers and spectators took many videos and photos of the mysterious hoverboard man. The man turned out to be a famous YouTuber and a creative genius. His name is Hunter Kowald.

Hunter was flying a dozen feet off the floor using a done-like craft that was powered by eight separate propellers. It made a lot of noise which drew further attention.

You can watch Hunter's glorious video below:

One might joke that the man, Hunter, resembled the villainous Green Goblin in the 2002 Spiderman movie. In that movie, William Dafoe played the Green Goblin and flew around Times Square, on a literal hoverboard, to undermine Spiderman and his wonderful friends.

One can't help but compare the two. It's also great that technology has gone a long way since the time of that movie.

The viral video was first posted on Instagram by Morgan Nevins and submitted to the viral account @whatisnewyork. It was estimated that this stunt took place around 5:00 AM on Saturday, June 19.

Morgan had reportedly stated:

"It was around 5 a.m. in Times Square, this past Saturday. I had left with a friend from a dance party that was nearby—our first after the pandemic. We were talking about our plans for getting home and chatting with a few people we met at the party, enjoying the privilege of getting to chat with strangers after this past 2020-21 year. There were runners forming a line for a race of some kind near our end of Times Square. An interesting mix of people at that hour, as always."

There were clearly many New Yorkers passing through the city during the whole fiasco. Many were seen observing and taking footage as the masked man speed down 7th Avenue.

"We heard a crazy noise further down Times Square—sounded like a terrible drone and thought maybe it was someone taking pictures overhead with a drone but we saw this person flying on this hoverboard, [a] giant airborne drone."

"They did some flights at the further end of the square—and then came toward our table. That's when I caught the video. A crowd formed quickly—even for Times Square at 5 a.m. Then the drone craft flew back towards us hovering over our heads at this little table and then landing right near us."

Hunter Kowald later posted his video onto his YouTube channel, which confirmed that he was, in fact, the man flying around. He also has other videos, such as this one where he used his hoverboard to order some MacDonald's, much to the shock and amusement of employees there:

Hunter invented and created the SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircraft, and sometimes, he records many different videos of himself flying on his contraptions. I think it's amazing that he invented something so cool-looking. One can hope that the rest of us will have such a device someday.

From the sounds of it, devices such as these often sell between $10,000 all the way to $20,000 or more.

Kowald had reportedly stated:

"It's a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely."

Apparently, he allegedly had permission to fly around Times Square, though the NYPD doesn't seem to really agree.

If this drone-like device is classified as a helicopter or aircraft, then certain rules and restrictions apply, such as the New York City administrative code, section 10-126. This is because New York has many tall buildings, and flying contraptions could have easily presented a hazard.

"It shall be unlawful for any person avigating an aircraft to take off or land, except in an emergency, at any place within the limits of the city other than places of landing designated by the department of transportation or the port of New York authority."

You can see this other video below, which also showcased Hunter hovering around Times Square from another angle:

Whether or not he was allowed to operate that contraption, it was a really cool sight indeed. Plus, people had something amazing to chat about on that particular day. It was only a shame that he didn't dress as the Green Goblin did. What a missed opportunity.

Now, imagine if you woke up, checked outside your window, and he was just hovering right outside your apartment. Now that would have been spooky.

Anyway, I wonder what other amusing and fantastical things will happen on Times Square? I mean, this is New York City we are talking about. Stranger things have happened.