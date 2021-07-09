New York City, NY

Mysterious New York Man Flew Around Times Square and Amazed Spectators

Synthia Stark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCBU4_0araejaT00
Screenshot of the Masked Man (aka Hunter Kowald) from YouTube

In New York City, New York, around the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, there was incredible and unbelievable footage of a masked man flying around Times Square while standing on a hoverboard.

Stunned onlookers and spectators took many videos and photos of the mysterious hoverboard man. The man turned out to be a famous YouTuber and a creative genius. His name is Hunter Kowald.

Hunter was flying a dozen feet off the floor using a done-like craft that was powered by eight separate propellers. It made a lot of noise which drew further attention.

You can watch Hunter's glorious video below:

One might joke that the man, Hunter, resembled the villainous Green Goblin in the 2002 Spiderman movie. In that movie, William Dafoe played the Green Goblin and flew around Times Square, on a literal hoverboard, to undermine Spiderman and his wonderful friends.

One can't help but compare the two. It's also great that technology has gone a long way since the time of that movie.

The viral video was first posted on Instagram by Morgan Nevins and submitted to the viral account @whatisnewyork. It was estimated that this stunt took place around 5:00 AM on Saturday, June 19.

Morgan had reportedly stated:

"It was around 5 a.m. in Times Square, this past Saturday. I had left with a friend from a dance party that was nearby—our first after the pandemic. We were talking about our plans for getting home and chatting with a few people we met at the party, enjoying the privilege of getting to chat with strangers after this past 2020-21 year. There were runners forming a line for a race of some kind near our end of Times Square. An interesting mix of people at that hour, as always."

There were clearly many New Yorkers passing through the city during the whole fiasco. Many were seen observing and taking footage as the masked man speed down 7th Avenue.

"We heard a crazy noise further down Times Square—sounded like a terrible drone and thought maybe it was someone taking pictures overhead with a drone but we saw this person flying on this hoverboard, [a] giant airborne drone."
"They did some flights at the further end of the square—and then came toward our table. That's when I caught the video. A crowd formed quickly—even for Times Square at 5 a.m. Then the drone craft flew back towards us hovering over our heads at this little table and then landing right near us."

Hunter Kowald later posted his video onto his YouTube channel, which confirmed that he was, in fact, the man flying around. He also has other videos, such as this one where he used his hoverboard to order some MacDonald's, much to the shock and amusement of employees there:

Hunter invented and created the SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircraft, and sometimes, he records many different videos of himself flying on his contraptions. I think it's amazing that he invented something so cool-looking. One can hope that the rest of us will have such a device someday.

From the sounds of it, devices such as these often sell between $10,000 all the way to $20,000 or more.

Kowald had reportedly stated:

"It's a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely."

Apparently, he allegedly had permission to fly around Times Square, though the NYPD doesn't seem to really agree.

If this drone-like device is classified as a helicopter or aircraft, then certain rules and restrictions apply, such as the New York City administrative code, section 10-126. This is because New York has many tall buildings, and flying contraptions could have easily presented a hazard.

"It shall be unlawful for any person avigating an aircraft to take off or land, except in an emergency, at any place within the limits of the city other than places of landing designated by the department of transportation or the port of New York authority."

You can see this other video below, which also showcased Hunter hovering around Times Square from another angle:

Whether or not he was allowed to operate that contraption, it was a really cool sight indeed. Plus, people had something amazing to chat about on that particular day. It was only a shame that he didn't dress as the Green Goblin did. What a missed opportunity.

Now, imagine if you woke up, checked outside your window, and he was just hovering right outside your apartment. Now that would have been spooky.

Anyway, I wonder what other amusing and fantastical things will happen on Times Square? I mean, this is New York City we are talking about. Stranger things have happened.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2762af95f143a05095b6ddbff2dd1629.blob

Writer & Researcher | Therapist-in-Training | Crisis Responder | Writing wholesome stories for the masses.

New York City, NY
1149 followers
Loading

More from Synthia Stark

New York City, NY

The 20th Edition of the New York Asian Film Festival Is Opening on August 6

Poster for the 20th New York Asian Film Festival.Courtesy of 13 Little Pictures / New York Asian Film Festival. In New York City, the 20th edition of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) will take place from August 6, 2021, to August 22, 2021, with in-person programming happening at Film at Lincoln Center (formerly known as the Film Society of Lincoln Center) and SVA Theatre - School of Visual Arts.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

New York City's Plan to Relocate The Homeless From Hotels Was Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge

A street in New York.Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels. Several days ago, New York City had plans to move over 8000 homeless people out of hotels (and into group shelters) but was disrupted by a federal judge that determined that the health of the homeless was not being adequately considered.Read full story
3 comments

Staff at New York Airport Checkpoints Will Stop Looking for and Seizing Marijuana

Some people in New York State may be thrilled to hear that people who plan to travel with marijuana within the state will not have to worry about their stash being stolen or confiscated. In fact, they won't be issued tickets for possession, or be arrested for possession.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Queens Night Market is Back in Business

In New York City, the Queen's Night Market officially reopened as of June 19, 2021. It served up (and will continue to serve up) many tasty treats for hungry New Yorkers craving some fantastic and wonderful multicultural food.Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York State Removes Popular Takeout Alcohol Program

Some New York restaurants (including some in New York City) have thousands of dollars in wine and beer that they cannot sell anymore. For example, some places have prepared pre-made beverages in to-go cups and bottles that many people happily bought, and allowed some restaurants to salvage some financial hardships.Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

"Law & Order" Actor Indicted in New York for Murder

In New York, a television actor named Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder. Specifically, he had been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York. Isaiah is a 41-year-old actor who has appeared on shows like Law & Order, Power, and Boardwalk Empire. According to his IMDB page, he was also an aspiring rapper under the name of I$AIAH.Read full story
1 comments
Geneva, NY

Finger Lakes Sees the Return of the International Riesling Expo

In Geneva, New York, the International Riesling Expo returns to the Finger Lakes for FLXCursion 2021: Riesling and the New Normal. After a resounding success from the 2019 conference, it's great to see some sense of normalcy and socialization in the area.Read full story
New York City, NY

Finger Lakes Bitcoin Mining Operation Divides Citizens

On Seneca Lake, the biggest of all Finger Lakes in upstate New York, is often seen by most as being associated with wine tasting, swimming, fishing, and boating. Curiously, there's also a gas-fired power plant that upholds a massive Bitcoin mining operation. If you're unfamiliar with this term, this video explains it in great detail (but in simple terms):Read full story
New York City, NY

Cristiano Ronaldo Launches a New Hotel in New York

Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo by Анна Нэсси on Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons. Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's famous Juventus and Portuguese soccer superstar has launched his latest hotel complex in New York City, specifically at Times Square.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Triathlon Scaled Back Due to Hudson River Bacteria

In New York City, New York, there were plenty of people running and cycling at the New York City Triathlon on Sunday, July 11, 2021. More specifically, more than half of the participants were residents from New York City, while the remaining half were people coming from 39 others states and 19 other countries.Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

Cyclists Depart from Buffalo for the 400-mile Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour

In Buffalo, New York, over 300 cyclists from 34 states will travel 400 miles across the state for the 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour. They will start in Buffalo and end in Albany.Read full story
New York City, NY

Face Masks Not Required for New York State Summer Schools

In the state of New York, fully vaccinated teachers students are no longer required to wear face masks in summer school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this, while the Department of Health (DOH) released new guidelines and guidance suggesting that they would approach summer school programs like they would for summer camps.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City To Launch America's First Cyberdefense Center

In the United States, and especially in New York City, New York, infrastructure cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly big problem. Whether it was the infamous computer system outage in the Atlanta City Government in 2018, or Baltimore's 911 emergency system disruption (also in 2018), or even the temporary and offline takedown of Colorado’s Department of Transportation (in 2017-2018), cyberattacks are costing taxpayers over $17 million.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Foo Fighters Grossed Out $1.4 Million in Historic New York City Concert

Image credited to Mr. Rossi on Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons License. After a long slumber, Madison Square Garden, located in New York City, New York had finally reopened to the bombastic sounds of the Foo Fighters, one of the most famous rock bands of all time.Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City Launched Its ‘Summer Rising’ School Program

In New York City, New York, various public schools introduced the Summer Rising program on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, any student who wants to attend is more than welcome.Read full story
New York City, NY

Check Out the Fuss With New York City’s Newest LEGO Flagship Store

For the past couple of weeks in New York City, New York, The LEGO Group has opened their latest LEGO Store. It will be the first flagship store to feature its latest and newest retail format.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

India Walton is Buffalo, New York's First Female Mayor

Photo of India Walton posted on her public Facebook page. Back on June 22, 2021, in Buffalo, New York, India Walton scored a pretty obvious victory over the four-term incumbent named Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor.Read full story
38 comments
Buffalo, NY

How Buffalo's Fruit Belt Community Land Trust Will Help Communities

After India Walton's historic win as the first female and socialist mayor of Buffalo, New York, a lot more people in the world learned about the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Oldest Museum in New York Will Soon House First Ever LGBTQ+ History Museum

New York City, New York is getting its first-ever museum dedicated to the culture and history of LGBTQIA+ communities. This will be housed within the city's oldest museum called the New-York Historical Society.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy