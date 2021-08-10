Stamford, NY

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short Come Together For A One-Night-Only Hilarious Show At The Palace Theatre

Suzanne Rothberg

Steve Martin and Martin Short will appear on August 26 at The Palace Theatre StamfordParachute Concerts LLC/The Palace Theatre

Known as 'The Funniest Show in Town At The Moment' the two superstars of comedy will feature special guests former 'Late Show with David Letterman' band leader Paul Shaffer and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers

After the show was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic—the promoters Parachute Concerts LLC and The Palace Theatre in Stamford announce that comedian legends 'Martin Short and Steve Martin: The Funniest Show in Town At The Moment' will appear at the Palace Theatre on August 26 at 7:30 PM featuring special guests former band leader Paul Shaffer of 'The Late Show with David Letterman' and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers. The two comedic geniuses make themselves laugh so hard as much as the audience!

The jokes come at the audience with rapid-fire pace and precision; with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood as we know it and the fickle nature of celebrity. Their slapstick humor really soar to the max when they lovingly and relentlessly roast each other to the point where it's all a barrel of laughs!

Their chemistry and timing on stage reflect their friendship when they met starring in the 1986 film together, 'The Three Amigos', and have forged a friendship over three decades. Both were former cast members and occasional guests on Saturday Night Live (SNL). They have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled, "A Very Stupid Conversation."

"We are thrilled to be able to bring these two legendary Comedians/Actors to Stamford. With the addition of bluegrass music sensations," said Ross Atamian in an email statement, promoter of Parachute Concerts, LLC. "The Steep Canyon Rangers and (Late Show with) David Letterman's iconic bandleader Paul Shaffer; this will make for an unforgettable evening of Comedy & Music. This show plays in larger theaters/amphitheaters. We're excited to present the opportunity for fans to see these two icons up-close and in person at The (intimate) Palace Theatre."

Steve Martin is one of the most famous talents in comedy and entertainment. He has won many accolades and awards including an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and The Kennedy Center Honors. Since the launch of his career on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour." Martin has appeared in several films and TV shows including "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," "Father of the Bride," "The Jerk," "Planes Trains and Automobiles," "Roxanne," "Parenthood," "L.A. story" and "Bowfinger" Saturday Night Live," etc. Martin is an accomplished Grammy-Winning boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer. In 2013, he released his third full-length album called, "Love Has Come For You" which won a Grammy for 'Best American Roots Song' and inspired the musical, 'Bright Star.' 'Bright Star' received five Tony Award nominations and also received Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score at the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Martin Short is a celebrated famous comedian and actor and has won fans and celebrity status in television, film, and theater since his breakout season on "Saturday Night Live" over 30 years ago. Short won his first Emmy in 1982 while working on Canada's SCTV Comedy Network which brought him to the attention of the producers of "Saturday Night Live" where he portrayed the characters Ed Grimley, lawyer Nathan Thurm and "legendary songwriter" Irving Cohen. His filmography includes "Innerspace," "The Three Amigos," "Three Fugitives," Clifford, Pure Luck," and Tim Burton's "Mars Attacks." He also reprised his role in the remake of "Father of the Bride: Part II" as Franck the wedding planner.

Tickets are available at $125-275 plus venue/processing fees. For more information please visit www.palacestamford.org.

Suzanne Rothberg

I am a freelance journalist with many years of experience writing, blogging for, and producing videos for several publications. I currently have a blog on Arts Tribune where I mostly write about entertainment news. I have previously written for Blasting News, Daily Voice, Patch, etc.

Port Chester, NY
3 followers
