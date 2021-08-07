Hey Stamford Food Festival is All About Food and Music

Hey Stamford Food Fest photo Hey Stamford Food Fest

While the long pandemic isn't over yet, the fourth annual Hey Stamford Food Festival is back in 2021

This August, the fourth annual Hey Stamford Food Festival is back after last year's hiatus at Mill River Park in downtown Stamford, CT with plenty of food and live entertainment.

The dates of the festival are August 12-15 & 19-22 2021. Over 100 food trucks will be on hand over the course of two entertaining weekends so bring your appetite and join the party!

The festival is presented by Leilo and will feature performers Nelly, One Night of Queen and Purple Xperience: Prince Tribute, and many more live performers.

Here's the video from the third annual Hey Stamford Food Fest in 2019

Here's when the performers will take the stage live

Nelly: Saturday August 14

One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works Performing live August 15

The Purple Xperience Performing live August 21

Christian Petroni Presents "Parm-A-Palooza August 21

"With the addition of national performers like Nelly and One Night of Queen, this year's two-weekend long event is poised to be bigger and better than ever, " Ross Atamian of Parachute Concerts LLC the festival co-producer said in an email statement. "We couldn't be more excited to return with the 4th Annual Hey Stamford Food Festival!"

"It feels so good to be part of an event that can once again bring people together to enjoy food and music. Events like this were missed and I'm excited to play to a crowd of happy people again." DJ Jonesy stated.

Michael Lockwood of the country band Jump The Gunn said it's the band's second time at the Hey Stamford Food Fest. "The first time was a blast, and we can't wait to get our second and third turns this year! This is Stamford's newest, and best festival, and if you haven't been yet, prepare to eat and have a great time! We are so happy that llario and PJ thought of us again! So honored to represent Stamford on stage! You know what they say...Country is Country Wide."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit heystamfordfoodfest.com

