WHO concerned over the global vaccine inequality, only 1.1% people in low-income countries with at least one dose

Sushmita Singh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfsS5_0bPZo6lF00
Desk Globe by Artem BeliaikinPexels.com

People all over the world are struggling to continue their daily lives amid the pandemic. So many lives were lost and countless left without any source of income. Countries all over the world started lockdown to fight the spread of this pandemic, but because of vaccination lives are slowly returning back to normal, or at least trying to.

Governments are urging more and more people to get vaccinated, but what about the low-income countries. Only 1.1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose. The primary reason behind this is the lack of supplies.

Worried about this imbalance, WHO has pressed the 20 most powerful world leaders and pharmaceutical chiefs to help reverse the inequality in global access to Covid-19 vaccines. The goal is to vaccinate at least 10% of their population by September.

"I can't help but think: if we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?" Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director-general and head of the ACT Accelerator initiative, which is aimed at providing pandemic resources to developing countries.

Most countries are concerned and want to protect their people from the Delta variant. Germany and France, along with several other countries, are going ahead with third doses.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected," Tedros said.

Governments are trying to protect their citizens the best they can. The fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing and we don't know how long we will have to keep fighting. But can we win this fight when so many people don't even have a chance?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1b3b8029ee69200d24b582d0624618f1.blob

Content creator, Bookworm with a deep interest in psychology.

North Dakota State
61 followers
Loading

More from Sushmita Singh

Pressure on the Catholic church to compensate residential school victims

Male students in the assembly hall of the Alberni Indian Residential School, 1960s. United Church Archives, TorontoMission to Partnership Collection. More than 150,000 indigenous children were abducted from their parents and forced into residential schools as a part of forced assimilation between 1867 and 1996. By the 1920s, it was compulsory for these children to attend schools and if the parents refused they were given the threat of prison. Also, the children were not allowed to speak in their native language and neither could they practice their spirituality.Read full story
8 comments

23 Million Children Miss Routine Vaccines, UN Warns of ‘Perfect Storm'

As 23 million children miss basic childhood vaccines United Nations warns of the perfect storm. The pandemic has disrupted access to routine vaccinations, and this has left millions of children worldwide at risk of measles and other deadly diseases.Read full story

Remains of over 1000 Indigenous children found in Canada

Ciricahua Apache children, photographed upon their arrival at the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the 1880s.US Library of Congress. On 27 May 2021, the world realized the dark history of Indian residential schools when they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, run by the Catholic Church in British Columbia from 1890 to 1978.Read full story
243 comments
Walsh County, ND

15-Year-Old Dies After Crash in Walsh County

A 15-year-old boy from Pisek, North Dakota is dead after a crash on the afternoon of July 9th. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials are saying that they will not release the name of the driver. According to the Highway Patrol, the car was on 58th Street Northeast four miles south of Pisek when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and it struck a section line approach and overturned multiple times.Read full story
Fargo, ND

Therapy Dog Helps Local Youth With Mental Health Issues and Brightens Day of Sanford Children's Patients

13-year-old Haley, a patient at Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo, North DakotaSanford Health News. Nine-year-old Tucker has a very big job. He is usually pretty quiet but is one of the most important members of Sanford Health's behavioural services team.Read full story
2 comments
California State

California has banned state-funded travel to Florida and five other states, showing their support to the LBGTQ community

Love is Love - the LBGTQ community.Photo by Rosemary Ketchum from Pexels. The state general on Monday announced California has banned state-funded travel to five more states including Florida. This is because of the laws that discriminate against the members of the LBGTQ community.Read full story
4 comments

America's first black billionaire calls for $14T in reparations to compensate for 200 years of systemic racism

Robert L. Johnson, BET Founder and former ChairmanL. Cohen / WireImage for BET Network / Getty Images. Robert L. Johnson is America's first Black billionaire. He is the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET). When the Forbes list of billionaires came out in 2017, there were only three African-Americans on that list out of 2043 people. Oprah Winfrey, Robert Smith, and Michael Jordan made the list in 2017 but before any of them appeared on the list, Robert L. Johnson became the first African-American billionaire in 2001.Read full story
207 comments

Can India avoid the third wave of COVID-19?

Health care workers administering covid-19 vaccination in New DelhiGovernment Open Data License – India. India is currently emerging from a devasting second wave and heading straight into a third one. In June end the number of deaths due to Covid-19 had reached 303,720 nearly half of which have happened during the second wave, which started from the second week of February.Read full story
1 comments

The dark history of Indian residential schools

Children at the Kamloops Indian residential school in British Columbia in 1931.National Center For Truth And Reconciliation/EPA. On 27 May 2021, an Indigenous nation in British Columbia, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, announced that they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada in May.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy