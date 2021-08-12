WHO concerned over the global vaccine inequality, only 1.1% people in low-income countries with at least one dose

Desk Globe by Artem Beliaikin Pexels.com

People all over the world are struggling to continue their daily lives amid the pandemic. So many lives were lost and countless left without any source of income. Countries all over the world started lockdown to fight the spread of this pandemic, but because of vaccination lives are slowly returning back to normal, or at least trying to.

Governments are urging more and more people to get vaccinated, but what about the low-income countries. Only 1.1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose. The primary reason behind this is the lack of supplies.

Worried about this imbalance, WHO has pressed the 20 most powerful world leaders and pharmaceutical chiefs to help reverse the inequality in global access to Covid-19 vaccines. The goal is to vaccinate at least 10% of their population by September.

"I can't help but think: if we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?" Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director-general and head of the ACT Accelerator initiative, which is aimed at providing pandemic resources to developing countries.

Most countries are concerned and want to protect their people from the Delta variant. Germany and France, along with several other countries, are going ahead with third doses.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected," Tedros said.

Governments are trying to protect their citizens the best they can. The fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing and we don't know how long we will have to keep fighting. But can we win this fight when so many people don't even have a chance?

