23 Million Children Miss Routine Vaccines, UN Warns of ‘Perfect Storm'

Sushmita Singh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhyGE_0bFCwRFc00
Image of Map with pins in itPexels.com

As 23 million children miss basic childhood vaccines United Nations warns of the perfect storm. The pandemic has disrupted access to routine vaccinations, and this has left millions of children worldwide at risk of measles and other deadly diseases.

This is the highest number in more than a decade. Because of this, there is an outbreak of measles, polio and other preventable diseases. Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases and it can be fatal to children under the age of five.

African and Asian countries with weak health systems can be most affected. Pakistan stands among the top five countries with the largest number of children not vaccinated against measles in 2021, and therefore has the highest toll of measles cases, along with Yemen, Tanzania, India and Nigeria.

"Gaps in vaccination coverage are already having grave, real world consequences," said the World Health Organization's (WHO)chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing in which he also announced a new global immunisation strategy.

The aim of the strategy is to reduce the number of "zero-dose" children by half. This means receiving no inoculations from 20 million to 10 million. According to the WHO Director of Immunisation Kate O.Brien, such measures could avert up to 50 million deaths by 2030.

“In 2021, we have potentially a perfect storm about to happen,” Kate O’Brien, head of the WHO’s vaccines and immunisation department, told reporters.

Countries have made some progress in restoring routine vaccinations as compared to 2020. But over a third of the 135 countries that responded to the WHO survey were still experiencing difficulties.

The WHO survey found that at least 60 mass immunisation campaigns in 50 countries were currently on hold, putting around 228 million people, mostly children, at risk from preventable serious diseases. More than half the affected countries are in Africa.

Immunisation programmes against measles account for 23 of the postponed campaigns, affecting around 140 million people.

23 million children missed out on basic vaccinations last year which is 3.7 million more than in 2019, according to data published by the World Health Organisation and the UN’s children’s agency UNICEF.

This means 3.5 million more children missed their first doses of three-dose diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP) while 3 million more children missed their first measles dose.

Maybe with the efforts of various organizations and immunization programmes, we can still avoid this perfect storm.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1b3b8029ee69200d24b582d0624618f1.blob

Content creator, Bookworm with a deep interest in psychology.

North Dakota State
61 followers
Loading

More from Sushmita Singh

Remains of over 1000 Indigenous children found in Canada

Ciricahua Apache children, photographed upon their arrival at the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the 1880s.US Library of Congress. On 27 May 2021, the world realized the dark history of Indian residential schools when they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, run by the Catholic Church in British Columbia from 1890 to 1978.Read full story
159 comments
Walsh County, ND

15-Year-Old Dies After Crash in Walsh County

A 15-year-old boy from Pisek, North Dakota is dead after a crash on the afternoon of July 9th. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials are saying that they will not release the name of the driver. According to the Highway Patrol, the car was on 58th Street Northeast four miles south of Pisek when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and it struck a section line approach and overturned multiple times.Read full story
Fargo, ND

Therapy Dog Helps Local Youth With Mental Health Issues and Brightens Day of Sanford Children's Patients

13-year-old Haley, a patient at Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo, North DakotaSanford Health News. Nine-year-old Tucker has a very big job. He is usually pretty quiet but is one of the most important members of Sanford Health's behavioural services team.Read full story
2 comments
California State

California has banned state-funded travel to Florida and five other states, showing their support to the LBGTQ community

Love is Love - the LBGTQ community.Photo by Rosemary Ketchum from Pexels. The state general on Monday announced California has banned state-funded travel to five more states including Florida. This is because of the laws that discriminate against the members of the LBGTQ community.Read full story
4 comments

America's first black billionaire calls for $14T in reparations to compensate for 200 years of systemic racism

Robert L. Johnson, BET Founder and former ChairmanL. Cohen / WireImage for BET Network / Getty Images. Robert L. Johnson is America's first Black billionaire. He is the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET). When the Forbes list of billionaires came out in 2017, there were only three African-Americans on that list out of 2043 people. Oprah Winfrey, Robert Smith, and Michael Jordan made the list in 2017 but before any of them appeared on the list, Robert L. Johnson became the first African-American billionaire in 2001.Read full story
207 comments

Can India avoid the third wave of COVID-19?

Health care workers administering covid-19 vaccination in New DelhiGovernment Open Data License – India. India is currently emerging from a devasting second wave and heading straight into a third one. In June end the number of deaths due to Covid-19 had reached 303,720 nearly half of which have happened during the second wave, which started from the second week of February.Read full story
1 comments

The dark history of Indian residential schools

Children at the Kamloops Indian residential school in British Columbia in 1931.National Center For Truth And Reconciliation/EPA. On 27 May 2021, an Indigenous nation in British Columbia, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, announced that they found unmarked graves with the remains of 215 Indigenous children behind the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada in May.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy