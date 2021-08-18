Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sweat: Where to Get Your Workout On Now That (Some) Things are Opening Up

Susan Kelley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuY7F_0bVEH0V700
A gym stocked with dumbells.Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash

It's been a while. Fall is right around the corner, and we're all looking to keep (or maybe to finally get) the summer body worthy of our beach attire. While maybe we didn't need a full-on gym during the summer months, thanks to Baltimore's balmy weather, plentiful parks, and general easy outdoor spaces, it's time to think about what to do when fall is upon us and the rain comes - because we know it's coming. Luckily, area gyms have reopened, some as early as last spring, so they've figured out all the do's and don'ts of COVID safety.

Baltimore City has reinstated an indoor mask mandate, so in some ways that is a good thing. Knowing you will head indoors to work out also means you know you'll be near others, but they - like you - will be fully masked. Many gyms are asking for proof of vaccination status, too, so another layer of safety is on your side. Not much would be worse than those weights making you sick, so rest assured, gyms are handling COVID protocols fairly well.

No single facility or venue can guarantee your safety, whether working out or dining out, but here's a guide to where to get your sweat on in Baltimore this fall.

Maryland Athletic Club, otherwise known as "the MAC" reopened last spring with limited numbers of members allowed in the space. For a time, they were only taking reservations for the pool and no longer allowing guests of the nearby hotels in Harbor East to use the facilities, to limit potential spreading. The MAC offers a detailed link to their COVID safety policy as well. Good to know that information is there when you want it. The MAC offers limited space in-person classes and a variety of virtual ones, so those who want to have some guidance while they work out have plenty of choices. It's still important to reserve pool times, as it's no longer acceptable to share lanes. The lane-sharing may be a thing of the past at all pools, and that's probably not a bad thing. Located in Baltimore's trendy and well-appointed Harbor East neighborhood, the MAC might be worth looking into.

Under Armour Performance Center is a Baltimore staple. After all, the headquarters is here, so it's only natural that they'd have gym facilities as well. They have several locations, including one in downtown Baltimore, right on Light Street. As with most gyms, they have trimmed their hours a bit which is totally understandable given the leaner population of members heading indoors, so be sure to check on when they are available. A nifty benefit is the retail store for those among you who enjoy wearing the logo while you work out. They livestream some of their group fitness classes as well, so if you're skittish about returning to in-person sweating, you can still maintain your summer bod.

In the Brewer's Hill neighborhood of Baltimore City, residents and others are treated to Five X3 Training, whose website mentions a "no-nonsense environment and personalized attention." No-nonsense includes no pool, but many people don't want a swim anyway, but the personal attention includes coaching for the "Starting Strength Method," and one-day strength clinics. Plenty of gyms offer trainers and training plans, but FiveX3 thrives on them. At this gym, there are group boot camp sessions, private sessions, and more. The focus here is on strength, not cardio or pilates or yoga, so plan to leave with more muscle than when you started.

Charm City Fitness has been hosting outdoor boot camps and classes during the nice weather, so that's a bonus. With a small but well-qualified team of trainers, Charm City offers one-on-one and group sessions, and they've held steady throughout the pandemic with outdoor and virtual sessions. For those who enjoy a small, personal gym, Charm City is Baltimore's offering on Eastern Avenue in the heart of the city.

Everyone knows about Merritt Clubs in Baltimore, so to leave them off the list would be just...weird. There is a Merritt Club in downtown, of course, but they also dot the suburbs, so if you want to find one where you are, you surely can. They boast a larger network of facilities and trainers, and programs for athletes (or aspiring athletes) of all ages. Merritt offers a group called "active agers," which might make you feel like heading to the gym if you are a tad older than the average gym rat.

The important factors are to stay fit, stay well, and be ready to self-check your wellness for others around you who are in the gym. Mask up, Baltimoreans, but never fear, your gyms are here!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ffaaaec853717bbef3349de5b297ff35.blob

Susan is a runner, avid traveler, mom of three grown children, and a newly-transplanted Baltimorean who follows tech trends, especially at the intersection of health and the public good. Sound intriguing? It is. Often, technology is at odds with the "earthy-crunchy," but sometimes, it is a real boost. Susan is an avowed supporter of women's and human rights, so that situates well here.

Baltimore, MD
298 followers
Loading

More from Susan Kelley

Baltimore, MD

The Gloves Are Off: Klacik Files Defamation Suit Against Candace Owens Over Nasty Comments

Boxing gloves ready for the fightPhoto by Griffin Woolridge on unsplash. Former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik has officially filed a lawsuit against her former fellow conservative commentator, Candace Owens, accusing Owens of defamation.Read full story
3 comments
Towson, MD

Keep Off the Tombstone: Divine's Granite Gets the Restoration it Deserves, Cemetery Asks for Respect

Photo of Divine by Greg Gorman, all rights reserved. Harris Glenn Milstead, better known by his stage name Divine, rests in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Towson, MD. Whether Divine has been resting in peace, though, is of some debate. Divine's family has certainly had a difficult time visiting the resting place of Harris Glenn Milstead, considering it has been defaced and covered with graffiti time and time again.Read full story
2 comments
Annapolis, MD

Naval Academy No-No: 18 Expelled For Cheating

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — US Naval Academy planes, photo courtesy of Peter Pryharski on Unsplash. The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis expelled 18 midshipmen and sanctioned another 82 after an investigation into cheating on an online physics exam in December, officials have announced.Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Worst: A Corrupt Candidate Goes Down in Shame

In typical, glamorous Baltimore fashion, a Baltimore Police officer who ran for mayor last year plead guilty to lying about his actual residency and resigned from the department as a result.Read full story
6 comments

Hire Smarter: The Power of Job Descriptions in the "New Economy"

Young man seeking a jobPhoto courtesy of Sebastian Herrman on Unsplash. It’s really, really expensive to hire the wrong person. According to Career Builder, the cost of a bad hire is roughly 30% of that person’s annual salary. And that doesn’t take into consideration the hit to company morale, which is not easily quantified.Read full story

Stop Working, Keep Earning

Carrying a briefcasePhoto thanks to Marten Bjork on Unsplash. If The Pandemic Has Taught Us Anything, It's To Value Our Time. Millions of Americans spent weeks or months out of work in 2020 and early 2021; some are still struggling. But others have seen the benefits of waving goodbye to the traditional workplace because it's simply no longer worth the sacrifice to continue a career that doesn't fulfill more than a bank balance. And truth be told, many jobs weren't doing a spectacular job at that, either.Read full story

Where The Heck Is My Money? Why the IRS Is Taking So Long in 2021

We’re facing a bit of a dilemma here in the US, a backlog of roughly 35 million unprocessed IRS tax returns, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. During the 2021 tax season, the IRS issued 96 million refunds totaling about $270 billion, and yet that doesn’t touch those 35 million folks who are still hanging out in “pending” status, wondering what the heck Uncle Sam is doing with their money. (Yep, you guessed it, I’m among the 35 million.)Read full story
59 comments
Baltimore, MD

Scrappy Baltimore: Food Composting is Easy in the City

Composting brown and white eggsCourtesy of Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash. Did you know...food scraps make up 25 percent of the residential waste stream in Baltimore?. It's true, according to a recent study of residential trash conducted by the Less Waste, Better Baltimore planning team. Less Waste, Better Baltimore outlines a realistic future vision plan for the City’s solid waste recycling program and operations. In doing so, both near- and long-term solutions were sought to maximize waste reduction, reuse/repair, recycling, and sustainable management of materials. The pilot program has allowed residents to begin bringing their food scraps to several locations for composting.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Bus - or Bust? School Bus Driver Shortage Looms Large

A Big Yellow School BusPhoto by Reno Laithienne on Unsplash. Kids will be going back to school in just a few days all across Maryland - some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. But this fall, there's a new glitch they may not have expected: a shortage of school bus drivers. Some school districts said it's not uncommon to be a little short on drivers but COVID-19 has fueled the problem, exasperating district leaders.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Seeds of Wonder: Tiny Superfoods

Seeds are powerful superfoodsCathal Mac an Bhethea on Unsplash. Henry David Thoreau said, “”Convince me you have a seed there, and I am prepared to expect wonders.” That sentiment remains true. Seeds really do contain wonderful things. Seeds not only have the potential to build great plants and trees, they hold the potential to build great humans. Seeds are something of an underrated superfood.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

More Money for Mosbys? Fundraiser Raises Suspicions.

Amid allegations of many levels of financial misdeeds, now there is an online fundraiser to gather money for Baltimore City's City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby.Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

Back to the Mask: Baltimore City Reinstates Mask Requirement August 9

COVID-19 masksPhoto courtesy of Mika Baumeister on Unsplash. We aren't ahead of the curve, we aren't beating back the numbers, and we definitely aren't getting out in front of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, Baltimore City is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, so much so that Mayor Brandon Scott issued a full return to the city's mask mandate, requiring citizens to wear masks in all indoor spaces beginning today, August 9, 2021. The return to a full mask mandate was announced on Friday, August 6 at a public press conference held by the mayor and his team.Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Crab Feasts Return to Maryland

Softshell crabs are a Maryland traditionMae Mue on Unsplash. It's been a long haul for Marylanders who are so accustomed to the tradition of gathering together around long, plastic-covered tables while wearing bibs and wielding wooden mallets to crack crabs together in the hot days of summer all for those juicy bits of tender crab meat. It's a summer rite of passage to dip your fingers in to pull out the stringy, delicious tendrils of a perfectly-boiled bit of crab while laughing and enjoying the company of friends, and usually a cold beer or two.Read full story
22 comments
Baltimore, MD

Welcome Back, Hammerjacks

Welcome back, Hammerjacks. The long-storied Baltimore icon, Hammerjacks will indeed return to Baltimore in the fall of 2021, but not as its former self, a punk-rock and heavy metal concert space, but as a multipurpose outdoor tailgating venue perfect for Ravens fans headed to see their team on game day.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

East Baltimore's Vacant Homes: Getting to the CORe of the Problem

Vacant Rowhomes in Baltimore, MDPhoto Credit: NextCity. Tuesday evening, residents of Baltimore's East side gathered to protest the blight and vacant homes left by developers who purchased the buildings and have yet to make good on promises to renovate and bring renters or buyers to the neighborhood. Munir Bahar, founder of the COR Health Iinstitute, an organization "created to serve young people and help them stay healthy, mentally and physically," gathered area residents to call on the city to crack down on absentee developers. It's his belief that these developers are responsible for the city's crisis of vacant homes and buildings.Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Reimagined Druid Hill Park Gets Closer to Completion

Druid Hill Park BaltimoreImage Courtesy of Visit Baltimore. As the project nears the halfway point, city planners in Baltimore are plotting their next steps in the overhaul of Druid Lake Reservoir. Among the proposals already under consideration are an amphitheater for small live concerts, a wildlife conservatory, and a lakeside cafe. Each of these would bring welcome improvements to Baltimore's Druid Hill Park, an under-utilized area of the city in need of improvement and reimagination.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Bins - Free Recycling Containers Coming to the City

Residents of Baltimore City will soon be recipients of new full-size recycling cans as part of a new initiative to encourage greater and more frequent recycling efforts city-wide. The free, outdoor bins will resemble the large waste bins that city residents currently use for trash pickup, complete with wheels for easy transport to curbside to allow for safer, more efficient collection.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Breathing Pimlico to Life - Resurrecting the Site of the Preakness

An American Racehorce at full speedPhoto courtesy of Keith Luke on Unsplash. Anyone who's been to Pimlico racetrack, just a bit north and west of Baltimore's downtown and updated waterfront areas knows the feeling. Rising from the dirt is the sensation that you are in the presence of greatness, or once-greatness, anyway. Even though horses race on Pimlico’s one-mile dirt oval no more than a dozen days each year, images of races past come to mind as clearly as Seabiscuit’s incredible Depression-era racetrack battle with War Admiral. Some of history's greatest horses have rounded this track.Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Film Festival Announces 2021 Baltimore-Focused Opening Night Lineup

Baltimore Film Festival 2021Photo courtesy of Denise Jans on Unsplash. The Maryland Film Festival recently announed the lineup for the 2021 Opening Night program which begins on Wednesday, May 19 and continues through Thursday, May 27. While this year's festival had to make changes to become virtual rather than on-location as in years past, the lineup still promises to be of the highest caliber, and will bring great films to Baltimore's cinema lovers for a great summer run once again this year.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy